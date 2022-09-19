How to Watch Vikings vs Eagles Game Online for Free

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football” at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, September 18.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Vikings vs Eagles streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Vikings vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Vikings vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Vikings vs Eagles live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Vikings vs Eagles live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Vikings vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Vikings vs Eagles Preview

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) look to build on a big win against the Green Bay Packers from Week1 when visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Minnesota clicked on all cylinders in the 23-7 win over the Packers with the defense containing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his young receivers. The Vikings offense shined with a big showing by quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson his 1st drive of 2022: 🟣 3 catches

🟣 47 yards

🟣 1 TD

pic.twitter.com/GfdfCyY7yy — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022

Philadelphia also looks to build off of a Week 1 win against the Detroit Lions. The Eagles built a 38-21 lead and held on for a 38-35 victory amid two fourth quarter touchdowns by the Lions.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looked solid in the opener with 243 yards passing, and he rushed for 90 yards and touchdown on 17 carries. The Vikings defense will face a much more mobile quarterback in Hurts than in Rodgers on Monday, and Hurts wants to improve from a so-so Week 1.

“It didn’t meet my standards today. It didn’t; I’ll just say that,” Hurts said via PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

“There’s always more out there,” Hurts added. “We’re going to go to work; we’re going to work our tails off to continue to take a step, make progress, and grow.” Absolute DIME by Jalen Hurts and WHAT A CATCH by AJ Brown!!! 🔥#Eaglespic.twitter.com/lRMMUnQJUK — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) September 11, 2022

Philadelphia’s defense will need to slow down Jefferson, a more talented receiver than any on the Lions’ roster. The Eagles gave up pass plays of 29, 28, 25, and 22 yards to four different receivers in Week 1.

Jefferson comes into Monday’s game with bulletin board material when facing the Eagles.

“Every mock draft had me going to Philly, so when Philly was on the board, getting the phone call, and it being Minnesota, it was definitely a shock. But I’m definitely happy — way happier — to be here than there,” Jefferson said via Pro Football Talk.

“I’m excited for it. I can’t wait,” Jefferson added.

For the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wants payback to the Vikings, a team he once played for. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni likes the enthusiasm.

“Any time we play a team that I used to coach on, I’m like, ‘Hey, let’s go’. I love those guys over there, but I really want to get the best of them because it’s just a continuation of all the times I used to go against them in practice,” Sirianni told the media. “I think that’s a normal reaction for anybody to have that is coming back to play at their old place. I just think that’s normal. Like I said, I go through it as well.”