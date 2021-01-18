How to Watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

9-1-1: Lone Star, the popular spinoff to 9-1-1, returns for its second season on Monday, January 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 streaming online for free:

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2 Preview

For the first time, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are now airing back to back on Monday nights. In the description for season two of the spinoff, the FOX press release reads, “Actress Gina Torres joins season two as Captain Tommy Vega. But even as Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) welcomes Vega to the 126, he must face the unexpected arrival of his ex-wife, Gwyneth (recurring guest star Lisa Edelstein), who visits Austin to check on their firefighter son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), following the injuries he sustained at the end of last season.”

The season two premiere is titled “Back in the Saddle” and its

description reads, “All of this occurs as the rescue squad must deal with an emergency that the Texas capital has never encountered before. The series also stars Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works.”

Then on Monday, January 25 comes episode two, titled “2100°.” Its description teases, “After a volcanic eruption wreaks havoc in Austin, the members of the 126 race to save lives at a college pool party.”

Finally, on Monday, February 1 comes “Hold The Line,” a crossover event between the two shows. Its description reads, “As a wildfire spreads across Texas, crew members from the 118 firehouse in Los Angeles arrive in Austin to help Capt. Strand and the 126; a group of teenagers are trapped by a fire; Owen and Hen struggle in the aftermath of a helicopter crash.”

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.