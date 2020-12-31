How to Watch Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast Online

If you love watching Fox, then you won’t want to miss Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast celebration which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. This is replacing Fox’s usual New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey special. Here is how you can watch it online.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Fox (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Fox (live in select markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Preview

This year, Fox is replacing its usual Steve Harvey special with a new Toast and Roast event. Harvey has hosted Fox’s New Year’s Eve countdown since 2017, but this year he’s being replaced with Ken Jeong and Joel McHale.

Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement about the new event: “Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there. These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much; we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year.”

Fox’s official synopsis for the event reads: “Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to Toast & Roast all that was 2020 during the most anticipated New Year’s Eve of all time! Ken Jeong, and comedian and actor Joel McHale kiss 2020 goodbye as they co-host FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021. Jeong and McHale will commemorate the past year from coast-to-coast with a live, three-and-a-half-hour Toast & Roast to 2020.”

Part One will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern and Central live, (tape-delayed on the Pacific and Mountain time zones) and Part Two will air from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Eastern live, tape-delayed in the Central, Pacific, and Mountain time zones.)

Fox writes about the event:

Live from Los Angeles, CA, Jeong and McHale will bring their signature comedic hosting style, as the former Community stars, hosts of The Darkest Timeline podcast and longtime friends reunite to help ring in the New Year with a special dedicated to the highs and lows of 2020, specifically celebrating those that helped to make the world a better place this past year. To help Jeong and McHale wrap up 2020 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other, the newly crowned winner of The Masked Singer, LeAnn Rimes, will perform for the first time since winning, as will seven-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan and Instagram favorite Doctor Elvis. The special also will feature iHeartRadio performances from some of the year’s top music artists, such as John Legend, Ava Max, Green Day and Gabby Barrett, with celebrity guest appearances by Leslie Jordan, Morris Chestnut and Tom Payne, among others. From FOX’s new comedy, CALL ME KAT, stars Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson will perform a musical number. From FOX’s all-new version of the classic music game show NAME THAT TUNE, host Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson also will turn in a musical performance. Additionally, Last Man Standing‘s Tim Allen, who stars as Mike Baxter on the hit comedy, will offer viewers a special New Year’s vlog.

