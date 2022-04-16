How to Watch Man City vs Liverpool FA Cup Today in US

Six days after having participated in what was arguably the best match of 2022 up to now, Manchester City and Liverpool face-off Saturday at Wembley Stadium in a clash that will earn a spot in the final of the FA Cup.

Man City vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester City and Liverpool will have round two of their battle for supremacy in England as the scene shifts to Wembley Stadium on Saturday, The difference is that this time there is a spot in the FA Cup final at stake.

Last weekend’s match was an exciting match where both teams went to goal and offered one of the great spectacles that the football world was clamoring for in what could also end up being the final of the UEFA Champions League.

These two sides suffered difficulties to advance into the Champions semis as both sides are poised to win multiple domestic titles as well as European glory. For Liverpool it would be an unprecedented quadruple should they surpass City in the Premier League title race.

Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne (ankle) is doubtful for this match as is Kyle Walker, although all signs are pointing to both of them being available for Pep Guardiola on Saturday in London. For City, this is the first true challenge that they will endure after getting past teams like Swindon Town, Fulham, Peterborough United and Southampton. None of these teams were much of a challenge for the reigning league champs.

Should Walker not be fit for this encounter, John Stones would be able to fill in. The other option is for João Cancelo to move to the right and Oleksandr Zinchenko would be inserted on the left. also depending on De Bruyne’s health, there is a possibility to see Raheem Sterling.

The only player that could be doubtful for Jürgen Klopp is Portuguese playmaker Diogo Jota, who is ailing from a few knocks that he suffered over the past few days that are hindering his overall match fitness.

This is also one of the phases that City have trouble in through recent years. The Cityzens only managed to claim one FA Cup in Guardiola’s tenure so far in 2018-19, but they bring a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions to Wembley Stadium, which is still hosting the match despite the widespread travel disruption set to impact supporters.

The Reds also are looking for a challenge after having knocked out Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest en route to the semis. Klopp arrives to his first FA Cup semi- the team’s first since 2014-15. What does help then trendwise is that in eight out of the last ten occasions they reached this phase, they ended up in the final.

Manchester City Probable XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, João Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish; Phil Foden

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keïta; Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz