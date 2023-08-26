How to Watch Notre Dame vs Navy Game for Free

The 2023 college football season is upon us, with the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) taking on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

The game will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Navy vs Notre Dame Preview

Notre Dame finished with a 9-4 overall record last season, netting 31.8 points per game on offense and allowing 23.0 points per contest on defense.

Sam Hartman, who transferred over from Wake Forest, will be using his final year of eligibility to play for the Irish. Hartman threw for 3,701 yards, 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, and now, he’ll make his debut on a different continent, although the trip is something Notre Dame has been planning for in great detail for months.

”We’ve been preparing – myself and some of our staff have been preparing the logistics of traveling over here for a long time,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “We met about it in the spring, summer and really did research on when we want to come and what we want to do and what the team will have when we get here. We’re finally here. That’s exciting to finally have wheels down here in Ireland. We’re excited to be part of this.”

On the other side, Brian Newberry will take the reins from former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, who spent 15 seasons with the Midshipmen. Navy finished with a 4-8 mark in 2022 and will be looking to steal a rare win against its longtime rival.

Before the game, Newberry discussed his desire for depth at the quarterback position, noting he planned to start senior Tai Lavatai against Notre Dame over sophomore Blake Horvath, who has had a strong offseason with the Midshipmen.

“My hesitation with starting Blake would be this would be his first college football game,” Newberry said, on Glenn Clark Radio, via Press Box Radio. “Playing your first game in that kind of environment, I don’t know if it’s fair to put that kind of pressure on him right out of the gate. Tai’s played in those kinds of games. He’s played in the Army-Navy game. He’s played in the biggest venues and the biggest games of the year. He’s calm, cool and collected. So I anticipate that both of them will play.”

Last season, the Midshipmen averaged 21.9 points a game and relied on their usual run-heavy scheme, averaging over 241 yards rushing per contest to just 85.7 yards through the air. The return of fullback Daba Fofana, who had 769 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last year, should bring more of the same for Navy on offense.

The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series against the Midshipmen, 79-13-1.