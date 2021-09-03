How to Watch Oklahoma Football Without Cable

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to get back to the College Football Playoffs after they failed to make the cut last year for the first time in four seasons.

In 2021, Oklahoma games will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1, while one game (Week 2 vs Western Carolina) will be on PPV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Oklahoma football game (with the exception of the PPV game) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Oklahoma 2021 Season Preview

The Sooners finished their 2020 campaign with a 9-2 mark (6-2 in the Big 12), but they are 0-4 in college playoff games. They hope to change that this year behind one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

All eyes will be on quarterback Spencer Rattler, who many have pegged as one of the top three quarterbacks in college football. In his 11 starts, Rattler completed 67.5% of his passes for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions while also rushing for 160 yards and six scores.

He’ll have one of his top weapons to throw to in wideout Marvin Mims, who caught 37 passes for 610 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman last year. There’s also Mario Williams, Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood and Michael Woods, so Rattler has a very deep receiving corps.

“I feel stronger. I feel faster,” Rattler said heading into the season. “I’ve put on some weight, up to 210 now. I lost a couple percent body fat. Still got to work on that, of course. But I’ve got to sharpen up in all different places, so I’ve still got work to do and still have goals I need to make.”

Rattler led an offense that put up 43 points a game last season, and they’re looking for more this year.

“I mean, this is Oklahoma. Every year is the year to do that. It takes a lot to get it done,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “There’s no question about it. You know, I think for us and our team right now, I think we have a genuine excitement and confidence about the people in the room right now.”

“I think there’s some genuine excitement around how we’ve played there the past few years. And I think we can (and will) play a lot better defensively ” Riley added.

Here’s a look at the Sooners’ schedule this season: