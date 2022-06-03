Where to Watch Texas A&M vs Oral Roberts Baseball Today

Texas A&M faces Oral Roberts in the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday, June 3.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch Texas A&M vs Oral Roberts live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of every non-televised game at the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament (around 60 games total). It also includes other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Texas A&M vs Oral Roberts live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Texas A&M vs Oral Roberts Baseball Preview

First-year Texas A&M manager Jim Schlossnagle looks for his squad to make it to Omaha for the College World Series. First up is Summit League champion Oral Roberts and a solid College Station Regional.

“Most of these teams have been in the big environments,” Schlossnagle told the media via Sports Illustrated’s All Aggies. “I think one of the advantages for us being in the SEC is we’ve played in more of those environments. There were some of those in the Big 12, but there aren’t as many.”

The Aggies haven’t been to the College World Series since 2017. This year’s squad went 37-18 going into the tournament with a .288 team batting average and 4.47 team ERA.

“Just don’t make the moment any bigger than it is,” Aggies senior catcher Claunch said via All Aggies. “We just had a team meeting where we said ‘there’s no such thing as rising to an occasion.’ This is just something that we do and we can’t make the stage any bigger.”

Historically, the NCAA tournament state hasn’t been too big for Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles reached Super Regional in 2006.

“It’s good to be back where we feel like we belong, and we’re excited for the next opportunity,” Golden Eagles head coach Ryan Folmar said via the Tulsa World. “We’re in a great regional, great atmosphere, good teams, so it should be a lot of fun. We’re looking forward to it.”

The rest of the College Station Regional bracket consists of TCU and Louisiana. Schlossnagle will coach against his former team if the Aggies face TCU during the double elimination tournament.

“I think you look at the regional as a whole, and it’s definitely a very good regional,” Folmar said via the Tulsa World. “You look at … Texas A&M, who won the best division in the best conference in the country. You look at TCU, who won the Big 12 regular-season crown. And you look at a Lafayette team who is really good year in and year out. No different this year.”

College Station Regional Schedule

All Times Eastern Time

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 1 seed Texas A&M vs. No. 4 seed Oral Roberts, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 seed TCU vs. No. 3 seed Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 7: If Necessary (Based on Game 6 Results), 6 p.m.