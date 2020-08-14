How to Watch UFC PPV on Samsung Smart TV

You can no longer order UFC pay-per-view events through your cable provider, but now that they are available exclusively through ESPN+, you can still easily watch UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa and any future PPV’s on your Samsung Smart TV.

You’ll simply need to purchase UFC 253 right here, and then you can watch through the ESPN app on your Samsung Connected TV.

You can also read on for PPV pricing information and a step-by-step guide on how to watch every UFC fight:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch UFC 253 PPV on Samsung Smart TV

The first step is to buy UFC 253.

It’s important to note that you need to be a subscriber to ESPN+ to purchase any UFC pay-per-view. But if you don’t already have ESPN+, you can do it all in one step with a special bundle that includes both a one-year ESPN+ subscription ($49.99 value) and UFC 253 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings.

Once you’ve purchased the UFC 253 PPV, you’ll want to turn on your Samsung TV and go to the ESPN app. Here’s how to get it if you don’t already have it:

<li

>1

. From the home screen, locate the Apps Icon by scrolling left 2. Select ‘Recommended’ or ‘Recent Apps’ or search ‘ESPN’ in the top-right corner of the screen 3. Scroll to the ESPN icon and select it with your remote 4. Select ‘Add to Home’ and install the app

Once you’ve opened up the ESPN app, you’ll need to connect it to your ESPN+ subscription. To do so:

1. Launch the ESPN app 2. Select the ‘Settings’ icon 3. Select ‘Subscriptions’ 4. Select ‘Log In’ 5. On your PC or mobile device, go to espn.com/activate 6. Enter the code provided on your Samsung TV and select ‘Continue’ 7. Enter the ESPN+ credentials used when you purchased the PPV

Now that you’re signed into your ESPN+ account on the ESPN app, go to either the “Featured” or “ESPN+” tab and select the event you want to watch. You’ll be able to watch both sets of prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) this way.

How Much Does UFC 253 on ESPN+ Cost?

When buying UFC 253, there are a couple different pricing options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 253 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings.

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy the UFC 253 PPV by itself for $64.99.

If You Already Have ESPN+: If you have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special package deal. In that case, you’ll simply extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 253 PPV for a total of $84.98.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 253?

If you don’t want to watch on your Samsung Smart TV, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Firestick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

What Other Events are Upcoming on ESPN+?

Here’s a look at the UFC on ESPN+ upcoming schedule:

Date Event Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Sat, Sep. 26 UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa ESPN2/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Sat, Oct. 3 UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 10 UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen ESPN+ ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 17 UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie ESPN+ ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 24 UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje ESPN+ ESPN2/+ ESPN+ PPV Sat, Sep 19 UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV

What Other UFC Content is on ESPN+?

In addition to the aforementioned live events, ESPN+ also comes with an extensive library of on-demand UFC content.

If you’re looking for individual fighters, there are dedicated sections for fighters such as (this is just to name a few):

Conor McGregor: Fights vs Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Anderson Silva: Fights vs Chael Sonnen, Rich Franklin, Chris Leben, Nick Diaz, Michael Bisping and Stephan Bonnar

Max Holloway: Fights vs Jose Aldo and Ricardo Lamas

Michael Bisping: Fights vs Luke Rockhold, Silva, Dan Henderson, Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum

Brock Lesnar: Fights vs Shane Carwin, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez and Frank Mirhttps://heavy.com/streaming/2019/05/watch-ufc-ppv-on-firestick/?preview=true

If you just want to binge a random assortment of memorable UFC moments, there are also sections broken up by different themes:

UFC Reloaded: Full event replays of recent PPV’s and Fight Nights

UFC Unleashed: Top fights organized into different 45-minute videos

UFC Main Event: Provides backstories to certain fights

UFC Top 10: Best submission artists, knockout artists, upsets, title fights, etc.

UFC 25 Greatest Fights: Over 12 hours of content breaking down the top fights in history.

What Other Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

In addition to UFC, ESPN+ features a wide array of other live sports. In almost every case, sports or events that are on ESPN+ won’t be on any other channels in the United States.

International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

Documentaries & Films

Every documentary in the entire 30 for 30 library, including classics such Chuck & Tito, Nature Boy and I Hate Christian Laettner, is included in the vast ESPN+ on-demand movie library.

Additionally, a lot of ESPN documentaries and films that aren’t included in the actual 30 for 30 series are also available on ESPN+, such as D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Ariel & The Bad Guy, Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.