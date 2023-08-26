How to Watch USC vs San Jose State Football Live Stream for Free

The San José State Spartans will visit the No. 6 ranked USC Trojans on Saturday, August 26 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to kick off the 2023 season.

The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network

Here’s how:

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

San Jose State vs USC Preview

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who threw for 4,537 yards and 42 TD passes last year, will return under center for USC. The Trojans lost two of his top weapons in wide receivers Jordan Addison and Travis Dye, but they have wideouts Mario Williams and Brenden Rice along with running back Raleek Brown, so Williams should be just fine.

“We’re playing against the best player in America,” San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said about Williams. “He brings a whole different set of challenges. This quarterback is elusive. He is very strong. It’s hard to get him down, and his ability to make every throw whether it’s in the pocket or on the move makes him incredibly hard to defend. So that’s going to be a big challenge for our team.”

The Trojans averaged 500.5 total yards and 41.1 points per game on offense last year, while giving up 27.9 points per game on the defensive side. When asked how his team is different this season than it was a year ago, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley had jokes — sort of.

“More good players, less bad players,” Riley said. “More depth in the front seven defensively is a big difference. Linebacker, defensive line, all levels, that feels a lot different. A little more competition across the board. … But there’s still lot of youth on this team. It’s not like we return 20 starters, so we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got a lot of growing. We’ll have to grow some during these early games.”

The Spartans have a playmaker of their own at quarterback in Chevan Cordeiro, who threw for 3,251 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He’ll be joined by senior running back Kairee Robinson, who finished with 752 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground last year, both career highs.

In 2022, San Jose State averaged 27.5 points per game on offense, while giving up 20.3 points per game on defense. With Cordeiro returning, Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch says the team isn’t about to underestimate what the Spartans’ mobile QB can bring.

“Real slippery, can make a bad play good,” Grinch said about Cordeiro, adding: “The ability to get yards downfield, just extend plays, man it thins you out in every which way.”

The Trojans are 5-0 in the all-time series against the Spartans heading into this game.