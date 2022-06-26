How to Watch Westworld Season 4 Online for Free

Hit sci-fi drama “Westworld” returns with its fourth season on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new episodes of “Westworld” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, so here are some other ways you can watch “Westworld” online for free:

‘Westworld’ Season 4 Preview

When we last saw the humans and the hosts of “Westworld” in the season three finale, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) basically reset humanity by decoupling it from Incite’s artificial intelligence. She managed to hack it and turn control over to Caleb (Aaron Paul), who destroyed it alongside Maeve (Thandie Newton) as the AI destroyed Dolores. Now humankind can be free.

But is Dolores prime dead? It would seem so. The showrunners told Variety, “Dolores is gone. We’re not yet discussing publicly the direction the show is taking, but the fun thing about this show is, you know, from the beginning Lisa and I wanted to make a show that constantly reinvented itself, that could be a different show every season. I think it’s important with a show in which death can be impermanent — these are robots, after all — to mark the occasion with Dolores. That version of that character is gone. We love Evan Rachel Wood and we haven’t started talking publicly about exactly what the show looks like going forward. But it looks very different.”

However, Wood is still a part of the show, it will be interesting to see who she is now in the “Westworld” universe. All we know so far is that she is a writer named Christina. Dolores’ former love Teddy is returning — James Marsden is back for season four after sitting out season three.

Details for the eight-episode fourth season are scarce, but here is what the HBO press release has teased:

Returning cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan. New to the cast: Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau and Daniel Wu. Logline: “A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” Marsden previewed the new season, saying that the themes remain the same as the previous seasons.

“The themes of exploring human urges of violence and things like that are going to continue,” said Marsden. “And this season maybe we explore what the world looks like after Dolores set the humans and the robots free. Are they going to cooperate or are they going to vie for control? What happens when they vie for control? Will the hosts inherit these urges of violence? Some of the basic things that we continue to explore on this show, and definitely in season 4 — we ask a lot of those questions. What happens next?”

“Westworld” airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.