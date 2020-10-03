Zepeda vs Baranchyk Live Stream: How to Watch Fight in US

Jose “Chon” Zepeda (32-2, 25 KOs) and Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk (20-1, 13 KOs) will square off in a 12-round junior welterweight showdown Saturday night from the MGM Bubble in Las Vegas.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the fight card (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Zepeda vs Baranchyk live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has coverage of most Top Rank fights, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Zepeda vs Baranchyk live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Zepeda vs Baranchyk Preview

The 31-year-old Zepeda had a shot at Jose Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight belt in 2019, but he lost in a majority decision after putting up a solid effort. He then handled Jose Pedraza in September that year, and he also won his most recent fight this July against Kendo Castaneda, but he looked beyond winded by the end against both Pedraza and Castaneda — and his opponent noticed.

“I watched his last fight,” Baranchyk said leading up to Saturday’s fight. “By the fifth or sixth round, his conditioning goes down. He’s a southpaw, that’s no problem, I’ve been sparring with righties and southpaws. Comparing him to Josh Taylor, I think he’s a good opponent. He’s a good technical fighter. But you’ll see a TKO or KO if I get the chance.”

The 27-year-old Belarusian pugilist is 1-1 in his two most recent bouts, handing Gabriel Bracero a beat down that lasted just four rounds last October. Prior to that win, Baranchyk fell to Josh Taylor in May of 2019. He was supposed to fight Zepeda this July, but a rib injury forced him to postpone the action until Saturday. Baranchyk has now recovered, he says, and should be ready to go 12 rounds if necessary.

“In my training camp, I’ve been going harder and harder and harder. I feel great. I’m ready to fight all rounds. I can go 10, 12, or 20 rounds. I’m very hungry. You will see a good fight Saturday night,” Baranchyk said.

For his part, Zepeda thinks his recent performances and experience in the ring will be an asset for him against Baranchyk.

“I have gained a lot of experience by fighting guys like Ramirez and [Jose] ‘Sniper’ Pedraza. Those guys have been world champions. It was a great experience being in the ring with them. The experience counts a lot,” Zepeda said. “The bubble is something new, but it doesn’t make much of a difference. I don’t mind the whole experience of the bubble. At the end of the day, it’s always the two fighters in the ring fighting each other.”

A title shot also wouldn’t hurt, and that’s the ultimate goal. “At this point, I believe I deserve a title shot and a win against Baranchyk will cement just that,” Zepeda said.