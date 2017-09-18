National Cheeseburger Day 2017: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Today, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day! Millions of Americans eat cheeseburgers every day and it’s almost impossible to think of eating a hamburger without your favorite slice of cheese. Whether you love topping your burger with a plan old slice of American cheese or love crumbles of blue cheese sprinkled on top, you can’t go wrong with a good cheeseburger.

Like most food holidays, plenty of restaurants are getting in on the fun, offering deals and free food. #NationalCheeseburgerDay is also trending on Twitter. In other words, today is the perfect day to have Jimmy Buffett’s “Cheeseburger In Paradise” playing.

Here’s a look at the holiday and where you can get some great deals.

1. Over a Dozen Restaurants Are Offering Burger Deals for National Cheeseburger Day

Well over a dozen restaurants are offering deals for National Cheeseburger Day. GoBankingRates.com listed 20 deals from U.S. restaurants for today. Many of the deals listed there are not specifically for National Cheeseburger Day, but are offers for joining clubs or usually weekly specials. For example, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse lets you celebrate the holiday two days late with their Wednesday special – $10 burgers, $4 craft beers and unlimited fries.

Black Angus Steakhouse is offering any lunch entree for $9.50, and that includes their cheeseburgers, with the purchase of a drink if you print out this coupon. At Burger King, you can get two Whoppers for $6 without a coupon.

McDonald’s fans can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal for large sandwiches when you use the McDonald’s App. If you join Johnny Rockets‘ Rocket eClub, you get a free burger instantly. Champps Kitchen + Bar, Smashburger and Red Robin also has a club you can join to get a free burger for signing up or on your birthday.

If you use the coupon code 4111 at Rally’s, you’ll get a free burger. And if you mention the holiday at BurgerFi, you can get a Double Natural Angus Burger for $5.

Of course, Jimmy Buffett’s Cheeseburger in Paradise chain has a deal, notes Fortune. You can get the half-pound All-American Burger with fries for $6 today.

And at Wendy’s, you can get the Giant JBC meal for $5.

2. The Origin of the Holiday Is Unknown, But It Popped Up on the Web Within the Last Decade

It’s not entirely clear when National Cheeseburger Day became a holiday or why it’s on September 18, but it’s clear that it was created only recently. Heavy.com mentioned it in 2013 and there’s a mention of the day on Serious Eats in 2011. If we go even further back, there are mentions of it in 2008 on Yelp.

How September 18 was chosen as National Cheeseburger Day remains a mystery. After all, National Burger Day was on May 28. May is also National Burger Month.

3. The Cheeseburger Was Invented by Lionel Sternberger in Pasadena, California

Putting cheese on a hamburger has been popular since the late 1920s. Lionel Sternberger is credited with “inventing” it in 1926 as a 16-year-old at his father’s Pasadena, California restaurant called “The Rite Spot.” The Los Angeles Times reported in 1991 that an American Heritage magazine issue credited Sternberger with the cheeseburger at the time of his death in 1964.

The Times noted in 2004 that a Denver restaurant won the copyright to “cheeseburger” in 1944, nine years after claiming to have created it. But there was evidence to back Sternberg’s claim and other evidence that the cheeseburger was born in Southern California. A 1928 menu at O’Dell’s Fine Foods even listed a “cheeseburger steak sandwich.”

Another LA Times article from 2012 noted that the Pasadena Museum of History’s Anuja Navare found a menu from The Rite Spot that listed “Aristocratic Burger: the Original Hamburger with Cheese.” It’s undated, but the restaurant closed in 1939.

“Lionel was a big eater. One day he just decided he wanted a hamburger with cheese on it and started doing it. That’s how my dad described it to me,” Don Sternberger, Sternberger’s son, told the Times in 2012. “My dad was proud of it. I tried once to get him to go to In-N-Out with me and he wouldn’t.”

4. The Most Expensive Cheeseburger Ever Sold for $10,000 in Dubai, But for a Good Cause

In March 2017, CNN Money reported that the most expensive cheeseburger ever sold was the “Seven Emirates Burgerstack” in Dubai. The burger cost $10,000 and included aged cheddar, veal bacon, burger sauces, a saffron brioche bun and seven beef patties.

The burger was made by Russell Impiazzi, the culinary director at Le Gourmet and a member of the Qatari Royal Family.

“Two years ago we broke the world record by selling one burger for $7,000, and this year we wanted to top that,” Al Thani said in a statement to CNN. “All proceeds will go to breast cancer awareness and free detection at an earlier stage.”

During the auction, $29,633 was raised by Pink Caravan, a United Arab Emirates breast cancer awareness campaign.

5. The World’s Largest Commercially Available Cheeseburger Sells for Nearly $8,000 in Detroit

In America, you have to go big or go home. Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar in Detroit took that to a whole other level by making the world’s largest commercially available cheeseburger and selling it for nearly $8,000.

As Food and Wine reports, owner Steven Mallie won the Guinness Book of World Records record with a 138-pounder in 2008. However, he lost the title to a Japanese chef and decided to get the title back. He created a 1,794 pound cheeseburger that includes 300 pounds of cheese, onions, lettuce, pickles and onions. The bun alone weighed 250 pounds. It was three feet tall and five feet wife.

“We brought the record back to Mallie’s where it belongs,” Mallie told WXYZ. He donated any extra meat to area shelters to make sure nothing went to waste.

If you want one of the giant burgers, it will cost you $7,799 and you have to give Millie notice three days in advance. If you want something a little less crazy, you can order their 10 pound burger and win $100 in cash if you eat it in less than two hours. The restaurant was featured on Man vs. Food in 2014.