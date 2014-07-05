‘Kim Kardashian:Hollywood’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Are you addicted to Glu Mobile’s new game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood? Here are some tips & cheats that will help you advance through the game!

1. Help Kim Kardashian With Her “Fashion Emergency”

When the game starts off, you’ll meet up with Kim Kardashian in So Chic boutique. You will be assigned tasks like folding clothes and locking up the register to earn cash. Once you’re ready to lock up and leave the store, Kim Kardashian shows up asking for your help because she’s having a “fashion emergency.” You need to decide on whether or not you want to help find her a cute outfit for her photo shoot at Metropolitan Magazine in Beverly Hills. By offering to help Kim Kardashian with her “fashion emergency”, she will then ask if want to join her at her photoshoot. You will leave So Chic and head off to your apartment right next door. When you’re outside of So Chic you will need to swipe to the left and enter deLuxe Apartments. When you’re inside your apartment, you’ll immediately have to search for something cute to wear. Browse through your wardrobe and open up the wardrobe menu to put on a dress. After finding the right dress and accepting Kim’s call you’ll advance to the next level.

2. Get Experience Points to Earn Stars and Unlock New Stuff

You can find bus stops by going to the left of each street. Use the bus stop to travel to Beverly Hills and meet up with Kim Kardashian at the Metropolitan Magazine building. By making an appearance at the photoshoot you will gain additional cash. The photographer asks for your name, so you will need to create a name for your character. Of course, Kim stops by and says she, “loves your style.”

3. Do As Many Tasks As You Can During Your Photoshoot in Beverly Hills

While still at the photoshoot in level 2, players will need to complete as many tasks as they can. Players can complete tasks such as checking negatives, say cheese, check makeup and wardrobe changes. Once you’ve completed all of the tasks during the photoshoot, you will advance to the next level and be on your way to Hollywood. You will be rewarded by the number of stars you earn during the photoshoot.

4.Party With Kim Kardashian at the Brew Palms in Hollywood

Kim Kardashian thinks you did a great job at the photoshoot so she invites you to a party at the The Brew Palms in Hollywood, where she says “a lot of amazing people will be there.” Kim Kardashian then wants to set you up with a manager named Simon Orsik, who will also be at the party. Use the bus stop to travel to the Brew Palms in Hollywood. Once you arrive, be sure to speak to Kim. Of course while you’re looking at hot and ready to go to a party, Luther Alexander says, “you need to work tonight since their is an inventory shipment coming in.” If you use your charm, your boss, Luther Alexander, will let you go to the party, and you’ll earn some cash. Charming people you know will earn you extra cash.

When you finally enter the Brew Palms, flirt with people and add them to your network so they can help you out along the way. You can also play with your Facebook or Game Center friends who play the game. You finally get to meet up with Kim at the party and she’s excited about introducing you to her manager friend, Simon.

5.Do Meet N’ Greets

You will be instructed to go to the CTM Management building to meet Simon. On your way you meet Willow Pape. She’s upset that you were totally hitting on her boyfriend at the bar. Quietly walk away from Willow Pape, and go meet Simon. At first, Simon is surprised that you don’t have any head shots, so he’ll recommend that you go get some done with his friend over at PopGlam.

6. Become a Home Owner and Furnish Your Home

To increase your star power for love and work, you will need to get new clothing, buy new cars and homes. Head on over to Starhomes Real Estate and talk to Sandra Kirkland about buying a new condo, which allows you to own a pet. You will need $2,000 to buy the new condo. If you don’t have enough cash, you can earn more through in-app purchases. In the Starshop, you can buy $5,000 for $4.99, $11,000 for $9.99, $25,000 for $19.99, $55,000 for $39.99 ad $175,000 for $99.99. You also have the option to buy stars. 50 stars costs $4.99, 105 stars cost $9.99, 220 stars cost $19.99, 460 stars cost $39.99, 725 stars cost $59.99 and 1250 cost $99.99. If you buy any of the above packages, you won’t have to worry about advertisements in the game.

If you give in and buy the smallest package, you can buy the deluxe condo and have enough left over to purchase furniture for your apartment. Purchasing furniture helps earn you fame and fortune. Buying the smallest star package lets you buy a dog for your condo. Rent costs $750 so you need to pay the landlord when you get home. If you don’t want to fork up the money, just don’t go back home. But, you’ll have to pay him at some point.

7. Find Hidden Rewards

Every time you go outside you can keep earning additional cash by clicking on various items ex: bushes, trees, the sign outside The Brew Palms and the fire hydrant. By clicking on the items it might take you a while to earn $20,000 to purchase the new car in the garage. If you’re completely obsessed with the game at this point it might be worth giving up $9.99 to advance. During the game you can also tap on stuff like mailboxes, suitcases at LAX, birds, motorcycles, and bicycles. Many of these items will earn you more bonuses after five minutes.

8. Friends Will Help You Earn More Rewards

If you’re looking to invite friends from Game Center on your iOS device. When your friends request has been accepted you will see your new friend in your contact list in the game. You can also invite your Facebook friends to play, helping you rise to fame easier. You can date them and work with them. Just make sure you date people that are on a list much higher than you. If your D-lister make sure to date a C-lister. This will help you rise to the top.

9. Date Celebrities

By dating some of the hottest celebrities you can get more bonus points, especially if the paparazzi take photographs of you and your date. If you do tasks with them, you can help build up star power. Don’t get annoyed by the paparazzi. Let them take your picture so you can earn bonus fans for it. If you get into a rivalry with a celebrity, don’t get feisty with them, otherwise you will lose fans and experience points.

When you go on dates, make sure you do tasks that will give you more hearts. Some tasks you can to do to earn more points are buying drinks, kissing, cuddling, dancing, having a fancy meal, drinking fancy wine and flirting.

10. Build Your Fan Base

In the beginning of the game you start off on the E-list. Make sure you do your best to work your way up and gain a fan base. To get past the D-list, you will need 5,000+ fans, C-list you will need 50,000+ fans, B-list will need 500,000+ fans, and the A-list will need 5 million fans.

Are you a fan of Glu’s Kim Kardashian: Hollywood game? Download Stardom: Hollywood while you’re waiting for your energy to refill!