Nintendo Labo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nintendo just announced a radically different experience on the Nintendo Switch known as Nintendo Labo, combining the console itself with DIY cardboard cutout. Players essentially craft their very own peripherals to use on a variety of games.

Here's everything you need to know.

1. You Can Create Your Own Peripherals

A trailer livestreamed on January 17, 2018 gave players an idea of Nintendo Labo’s features. You pop out pieces of the peripherals – called Toy-Cons – out of cardboard sheets and assemble them according to instructions on the Switch’s screen. After you assemble the Toy-Con, you slide the Switch and its Joy-Con controllers into the Toy-Con in order to play different games.

The Variety Kit, which costs $69.99, comes with five different Toy-Con projects: 2 RC cars, a fishing rod, a house, a motorbike handle, and a piano. It costs $69.99. The Robot Kit, which costs $79.99, comes with a backpack, goggles, and strings to attach to the Joy-Cons in your hands and your shoes.

The Toy-Cons appear to take advantage of not only the Joy-Cons’ motion control capabilities for things like turning motorbike handles, but also the infrared sensor to sense things like the movement of piano keys and the HD rumble feature to control the RC cars. The Toy-Cons also interact with the Switch’s screen, letting you see the virtual resident in the house Toy-Con or allowing you control the RC cars with the touch screen. The Robot Kit lets you control a virtual robot with arm and leg movements.

The sets encourage customization with markers, stickers, and more.

Nintendo Labo releases April 20, 2018.

The trailer showed off Toy-Cons not included in the Variety Kit or the Robot Kit, including a camera, bazooka, bird, car steering wheel, and more. This could possibly point to content in future kits.

People have taken to Twitter to express their excitement over Nintendo Labo as well as a few criticisms.

2. The Switch Has Already Seen Success But This Year Is “Crucial”

The Switch has been a big success since its release last year, boasting over 10 million units sold as of December 2017 according to Polygon.

However, Nintendo have expectations of the Switch doing even better. Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima told Japanese newspaper Mainichi (as reported by Nintendo Everything) that the new worldwide sales target for the Switch this fiscal year is 20 million units. “In order to be playable in the long term, the second year is crucial,” he said. “Our task is to add more users, including people who barely touch game consoles.” Nintendo Labo appears to be an attempt to expand the Switch’s game library and take in new players as Kimishima said.

3. Nintendo Held a Contest to Let You Try Out Nintendo Labo Early

Nintendo gave families near San Francisco or New York City a chance to try out Nintendo Labo early at a three hour hands-on event known as Nintendo Labo Studio. However, the spots for the New York City event on February 2-3 and the San Francisco event on March 2-4 appear to be filled since you can no longer enter for the event on the website.

4. These Aren’t the First Toys Nintendo Made

Nintendo Labo is marketed as a series of toys, which can be surprising for a video game company. However Nintendo wasn’t always making games or consoles.

Founded on September 23, 1889, Nintendo began as a company manufacturing hanafuda, or Japanese playing cards, according to Wired. In fact, according to the publication, Nintendo is still the predominant playing-card maker in Japan, still producing hanafuda decks with some of them sporting Super Mario characters.

After a bunch of failed venture investments including a taxi company and even love hotels according to Kotaku, Nintendo started investing in toys in the 1960s. Notable toys include the Ultra Hand, the Love Tester, the Beam Gun, and a toy vacuum cleaner known as the Nintendo Chiritori. According to Wired, Nintendo partnered with hardware maker Sharp to create the toys and are still partnered to this day.

5. This Isn’t The Only Big Nintendo News Announced This Month

Nintendo released a Nintendo Direct Mini presentation on January 11, 2018, showcasing a ton of new ports and remasters including Dark Souls Remastered, The World Ends With You Final Remix, Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and many more. We also got word of new DLC for Super Mario Odyssey, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and Pokken Tournament DX as well as brand new games Mario Tennis Aces, SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy, and indie games Fe and Celeste.

