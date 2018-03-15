Attack on Titan 2 Review: Humanity’s Fight for Survival Rages On

Game: Attack on Titan 2 Platforms: Xbox One (reviewed), PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS Vita Publisher: Koei Tecmo Developer: Omega Force

Making a good first impression goes a long ways towards gaining a fan base’s trust. Koei Tecmo and Omega Force looked to do just that when they produced their first console adaptation devoted to Attack on Titan. They didn’t exactly knock it out of the park on their first attempt, but they did enough to give fans a decent Titan killing experience. Omega Force seemingly made it their mission to produce a sequel that places it above your average bargain bin anime game. Attack on Titan 2 irons out all the kinks of the first game, adds a custom character creation feature, and lets those original heroes participate in the anime’s most memorable moments.

During the first installment of Titan hunting, you were relegated to only experiencing the story as the anime’s most important characters. Omega Force made the wise decision to allow fans to embroil themselves in both seasons of the anime by including a character creation feature. This brand new mechanic shocked me by how robust it is – you’re able to adjust your character’s attire, physical features, voice, gear loadout, and special skills. The Dragon Ball Xenoverse games became a massive hit by fulfilling fans’ request of playing with their own character instead of already established heroes. Attack on Titan 2 does the very same thing for the anime’s ardent fanbase and it works just as well. Joining the ranks of the Garrison Regiment and interacting with several recognizable faces feels pretty awesome.

Going Titan hunting doesn’t feel all that different from how it was done in the first game. And that’s not exactly a bad thing. There’s a few noticeable improvements and added mechanics that makes the whole experience feel more refined. Selecting and using items is less of a headache now that each one is tied to a different directional input on the D-Pad. Different bases can now be built up during battle, which adds another wrinkle of strategy to every mission. You can cut down a weaker Titan in just a single hit with a focused Sneak Attack and also pull off swift evades that lead to vicious counter strikes. Buddy actions now result in more cinematic looking attacks. While the gameplay remains largely the same, its fun factor hasn’t been impacted in a negative manner. And now that the Titans behave more like their anime counterparts, there’s more of a worthy challenge to take head on and enjoy. However, it’s a shame that the camera still becomes unruly while you’re in the middle of those tougher Titan struggles. There were instances where it obscured my view after getting stuck behind a house or a group of Titans.

Besides bringing your character into the world of Attack on Titan, you can also complete an assortment of missions with any of the game’s 30+ characters. These random scout missions are a nice little diversion since they also let you complete tasks online with other players (you can also hop into a fun online competitive mode in a 4v4 setup). These features fill out this sequel’s package quite nicely, but there’s not a whole lot of new content being offered here. The format of the main campaign may let you finally use your own character, but the way you progress through the it all feels all too familiar. Fans who’ve already beaten the first game and watched both seasons of the anime will be burnt out by having to play and watch all the same events all over again. Sure, there’s special character interactions and side stories to witness. But they’re of little importance and are just a means towards getting new skills for your custom soldier.

Bottom Line

Omega Force has to be commended for doing a better job on their second attempt at producing a Attack on Titan game. The more troublesome issues from the first game are absent, plus the newer mechanical additions do a fine job of streamlining the gameplay. Enjoying the retooled combat feels all the more engaging now that you can bring your own character along for the ride. Attack on Titan 2 is indeed better than its predecessor, but it doesn’t do much to stray away from everything that first entry established. Playing through an all-new original storyline would have been more preferable over getting involved in moments you’ve already watched/played extensively. This sequel still manages to be a solid playable ode to Hajime Isayama hit manga/anime.

Score: 7.75/10

Pros:

Throwing your own character into the anime’s biggest events is a treat

A few quality of life adjustments wipes away the errors of the first game

The increased difficulty adds an extra weight of importance to each Titan encounter

Cons:

This sequel doesn’t really change up the format too much from the first game

The camera still gets stuck in places during chaotic situations

