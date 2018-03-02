How to Get Fortnite Twitch Prime Pack Without Twitch Prime

Fortnite and Twitch have teamed up for the latest Twitch Prime loot and this time they are offering a variety outfits, emotes and a glider for those who are members.

Here’s exactly what’s available for Twitch Prime members:

Get the Twitch Prime Pack to receive these exclusive items: two outfits, back bling, and glider for Battle Royale; two Heroes for Save The World; and four Twitch chat emotes. *Must own Fortnite to redeem.

All of this is good for Twitch Prime members but there are some alternatives you can take to get this new loot without actually being a member. Perhaps some of the options could be helpful to you and you’ll be able to claim your loot free of charge.

We have three options that should be available to several people out there provided they haven’t already exhausted them.

The first option to consider is starting a free trial of Twitch Prime here. The trial lasts for 30 days so you’ll have plenty of time to claim your Fortnite loot along with other new loot that pops up between now and 30 days.

Twitch Prime members also have ad-free viewing on every Twitch channel so you don’t even have to subscribe to every streamer if you don’t want to watch that lengthy ad at the beginning. Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime which means your trial is actually to Amazon Prime and you get Twitch Prime as a bonus.

The next step you could take is linking your Twitch account to someone who has Amazon Prime but doesn’t actually use Twitch. All you need to do is a find a friend or family member who has an active Amazon Prime membership and link your Twitch account to theirs.

By doing this you will be able to claim all of the Twitch Prime loot and have access to all the freebies given away without actually paying for Twitch Prime yourself. Chances are you know somebody with Amazon Prime already so it doesn’t hurt to ask.

Amazon is practically a household name in this day and age and Twitch, while big and growing, isn’t quite there so many people are possibly unaware Twitch Prime is even a thing and you might be able to take advantage of that.

If you are a teenager and your parents are Amazon Prime members, you also have access to Amazon Prime for free. All you have to do is link your Twitch account to your parents’ Amazon Prime account and you will have full access to Twitch Prime. To qualify for this you must live in the United States, be 13-17 years old and have a parent with a Prime account. You can learn more about this feature here.

Outside of these options, it doesn’t look like there are any more free options to consider so if you really want the loot you might want to think about becoming a Twitch Prime member at least for a month.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.