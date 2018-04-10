Best Xbox One Fighting Games: The Ultimate List (2018)

The Xbox One may play host to a number of great shooters and racers, but it also features some quality fighters.

Ever since it invaded living rooms back in 2013, Microsoft’s console has done a fine job of keeping fighting game fans satiated. Well known franchises such as Mortal Kombat, Dead or Alive, and Tekken are available on the home console. Plus the console exclusive revival of Killer Instinct morphed into one of the best fighters of the current console generation. The list you’ll read below features those top notch picks and a host of other quality fighters that offer a high replay value.

Pick up your arcade stick, find a friend who’s just as good as you, and go to war in the best Xbox One fighting games.

Killer Instinct

Developer: Iron Galaxy, Rare, Microsoft Studios, Double Helix Games

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Where were you when the news of a new Killer Instinct hit the web back in 2013? It had been a while since fans of Jago, Orchid, and Fulgore got to see them in action. Once the Xbox One became a reality, Rare’s classic brawler rose like a phoenix. Killer Instinct has grown to become the go-to fighter for Microsoft’s baby – a number of top development teams fine tuned its flashy combo-based gameplay and added to its extensive mode suite. You’ll never grow tired of hearing the match commentator damn near lose his voice as you finish off foes with an Ultra Combo. The massive roster took three seasons to build to completion. Killer Instinct has a character for everyone, so pick up those sticks and get to work!

Buy Killer Instinct here.

Mortal Kombat XL

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Ed Boon and the fine developers at NetherRealm Studios may have created gory perfection with Mortal Kombat X. In its base form, there was already a ton of content to busy yourself with. Once this blood and guts fueled fighter ballooned to include even more characters, it transformed into the excellent Mortal Kombat XL. Just look at the full lineup of extra characters this special edition comes packaged with – Goro, Jason Voorhees, Predator, Tremor, Tanya, Bo’ Rai Cho, Triborg, Leatherface, and Alien. Consider all that with the game being in its most balanced form and you get Mortal Kombat’s best effort to date.

Buy Mortal Kombat XL here.

Injustice 2

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The DC Universe got flipped onto its head when its heroes and villains did battle in Injustice: Gods Among Us. With a roster full of recognizable and lesser known DC characters, the game attracted comic book fanatics and non-fans alike. The ante was most definitely upped with an amazing sequel. While a few beloved roster members have gone missing, they’ve been replaced with worthy combatants such as Brainiac, Robin, and Black Canary. The guest characters (YOU CAN PLAY WITH THE NINJA TURTLES!) are worth the price of admission alone! Thankfully, the tightly tuned combat, epic story mode, and gear accruement mechanics will give you enough reason to hop into Injustice 2’s heroic duels.

Buy Injustice 2 here.

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

The complaints lobbied against MVCI are legit – it looks…off, the roster pales in comparison to UMVC3’s, and the story mode was lamented by those who played through it. Even with all those issues, the gameplay itself is still a complete joy. The return of the Infinity Stones and the newly added ability to tag in your partner whenever you please makes this entry the best playing version of “Mahvel!” yet. Don’t judge this superhero vs. gaming icons book by its lackluster cover – it offers an immensely rewarding combat system and a few great DLC characters that make MVCI a diamond in the rough.

Buy Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite here.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Developer: Arc System Works

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Past attempts at producing a 2D fighter based on the beam blasting battles of Dragon Ball Z were passable at best. It may have taken forever and a day, but Arc System works finally got the formula right. Dragon Ball FighterZ replicates the craziest battles of the anime via 3v3 team brawls, flashy super moves, and a wealth of clever Easter Eggs. All those Super Saiyans, androids, and human Dragon Ball icons look amazing as they physically bash each other relentlessly and send their opponents through nearby buildings. From the looks of things, this crisp looking 2D fighter will grow even more powerful once additional modes, characters, and balance adjustments come down the pipeline. Dragon Ball FighterZ is your quintessential anime fighter.

Buy Dragon Ball FighterZ here.

Tekken 7

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Kazuya and Heihachi’s family feud ends here. Tekken 7 is the ultimate finale between the stalwarts of the Mishima Clan. Their battle atop a erupting volcano is the definition of hype! Luckily, they’re not the only ones taking out their frustrations on each other. Familiar faces from series’ past make their comeback, plus some surprising guest characters enter The King of the Iron Fist Tournament. The brand new battle mechanics look amazing in action and the slow-mo endings to close matches never grows tiresome. If you’re in the mood to play hard hitting 3D fighter, Tekken 7 should be at the top of your list.

Buy Tekken 7 here.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Developers: Capcom, Eighting

Publisher: Capcom

At one point, fans found out that the Marvel vs. Capcom partnership folded. But when news of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite actually came true, we also found out that “Ultimate” version of the last game will come to the Xbox One. The best version of the third entry in the Vs. crossover series is still worth delving into. If you miss the thought of playing with Deadpool, Phoenix Wright, and plenty of X-Men characters, then going back to enjoy some UMVC3 madness is a viable option. The gameplay remains as chaotic as ever and all of the past costume DLC has come included with this re-release. The 3v3 team wars that took over the EVO tourney for years is still relevant and enjoyable.

Buy Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 here.

EA UFC Sports 3

Developer: EA Canada

Publisher: EA Sports

Competing in the Octagon is an intimidating endeavor. It takes several hours of training, fight hype, and dedication towards raising one’s stock to make it in the UFC. EA Sports UFC 3 lets players simulate the rise of an up and coming MMA fighter through its lengthy “G.O.A.T.” career mode. You’ll feel like a Hall of Fame champ as you endure the tough challenges your custom fighter’s put through during his/her rise to the top. Besides the single-player focused career mode is the more casual-player focused Knockout Mode and a host of other multiplayer modes. The game’s ground grappling and submission mechanics have seen many improvements, plus the stand up game is still as solid as its ever been. EA Sports UFC 3 is EA Canada’s best MMA simulator effort thus far.

Buy EA UFC Sports 3 here.

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Dead or Alive 5 went through a few changes before it reached its Last Round. It first hit the Xbox 360 in its most basic form, got updated with an Ultimate edition, and then made its way over to arcades. This third and final update is the one that’s held onto its fanbase’s attention for the longest time. It also happens to be the Dead or Alive game that’s captured casual fans interest the most. Dead or Alive 5 Last Round comes as a free download, but anyone who’s looking to get the game’s full gamut of content needs to cop the full edition. The roster has ballooned to a max offering of 32 characters with guest spots given to Ninja Gaiden, Virtua Fighter, Fatal Fury, and Samurai Warriors veterans. With such a huge cast to select from, a crazy collection of DLC costumes, and the DOA gameplay that fans know and love in place, Last Round is definitely worth a download.

Buy Dead or Alive 5: Last Round here.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy

Developer: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Publisher: CyberConnect2

The dedicated Naruto fanbase have been treated to some solid game adaptations since the manga/anime landed in the States. Japanese game development studio CyberConnect2 are responsible for creating the best fighters featuring the lethal ninjas that clash within the Naruto universe. Their Ultimate Ninja Storm series reached a satisfactory conclusion with the Road to Boruto DLC update added to the fourth (and final) entry. Bandai Namco saw fit to celebrate the entire franchise by offering up all four games with its DLC goodies with this HD collection. As far as arena battles go, the Ultimate Ninja Storm games are up there with the very best. And it does an incredible job of recreating the every climactic moment of the long-running anime. If you missed out on this series before, now’s the perfect time to bask in all its ninjutsu glory.

Buy Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy here.

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND

Developer: Arc System Works

Publisher: Aksys Games

The BlazBlue plot has gotten more epic (and complicated) as more updated entries have been released. An even more refined rendition of the Chrono Phantasma update ended up being the first time the series landed on the Xbox One. If you’ve been following the story of Arc System Works’ anime fighter up until this point, then you’ll get a kick out of the new plot threads featured here. Along with new tales to actively participate in, you’ll grow to love the roster additions of Celica A. Mercury and Lambda-11. The continued character balancing, changes to existing modes, and presence of previously released DLC “extends” this entry’s replay value even more.

Buy BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND here.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.