More DreamKazper Allegations from a 2nd Victim, 16-Years-Old (Exclusive)

After reading the disturbing news regarding the DreamKazper suspension this morning, we decided to do some further digging and have uncovered even more disturbing details — this time from a second alleged victim who is claiming to be a 16-year-old female.

Obviously, we have to keep the alleged second victim’s identity under wraps, so we’ve blurred her username/any other thing to identify her by for safety purposes and will only be referring to her as an anonymous girl.

For those unaware, a first girl made allegations (backed with screenshots), in which the now former Overwatch League player solicited pics knowing she was just 15 years old.

Now, a second young teen has come forward — this time 16 years old — has come forward. In her own words, the girl told us the following, talking about Jonathan “DreamKazper” Sanchez and his solicitation of pics and a meetup:

“He was messaging/facetiming/etc with me. He told me he liked me and even bought me a plane ticket to go and see him, pressured me to send him nudes, etc…”

Here are the details we’ve uncovered. First, Sanchez allegedly purchased this 16-year-old girl airline tickets to meet up. Before they actually met up, the girl cancelled last-minute, claiming her mom wouldn’t let her actually make the trip.

Below, you’ll find a few bits from the conversation, showing that Sanchez 1. offered to pay and 2. is aware of her age (claiming he is just two years older).

Here is a copy of the airplane confirmation email:

On top of that, Sanchez also solicited “jaw dropping pics” from this young girl as well.

The girl also provided snapshots of her sending the pics (with giant emojis on top of them as to protect herself, of course) and his response to those pics. However, we will not be posting those.

This is still developing, and we’re still getting more information from the source, and will update accordingly. We’re told she has been in contact with Sanchez since February, and as recent as just two days ago.

We’ll update more as we hear it revolving around this, just the latest controversy to hit the Overwatch League.

