5 Bloons Adventure Time TD Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The Land of Ooo has a threatening menace that needs to be vanquished!

What is this monstrous force we speak of? Bloons. Yep, seemingly harmless but deceptively dangerous bloons. Bloons Adventure Time TD lets you take command of the animated property’s most iconic characters and put them into attack mode against those darned bloons. There’s a lot of strategy involved in taking down certain types of bloons, who to take into battle, and what tactics you need to employ to win. The following strategy guide will guide you and Finn’s army to victory!

Download the Bloons Adventure Time TD APK here.

1. Incredibly Effective Bloons Destruction Methods

• You and your vast array of Adventure Time heroes have set out on a journey to destroy those dreaded bloons. Once a match begins, drop a few characters on the playfield before you start up the first round. Once you acquire a good amount of gold, place all of your available heroes on the field. If you already know were the bloons will emanate from first, be sure to place one or two characters right in their vicinity. Might as well cut ’em down as soon as they spawn before they make their way to the rest of your characters.

• Be mindful of character synergy – tap on one of your characters to see which hero they’re capable of utilizing a special ability with. Be sure to place them next to each other so you have the opportunity to activate that special ability once you have the funds to do so. Make sure you enter each battle with a varied cast of characters. Your current party lineup’s bases should be covered – one character’s weakness should be covered by another character’s strength.

2. Proper Character Upgrading Management is Key

• Once a round of a battle comes to a close, take some time to manage each of your characters’ upgradeable abilities. Once you purchase an upgrade for one character, go ahead and spend some gold on another character’s upgrades.

• Don’t just focus on upgrading one character during battle – spread out your gold purchases by making sure each character gets upgraded at least one time. As your characters reach new levels outside of battle, they’ll unlock new battle upgrades for themselves. So it’s always worth taking leveled up heroes into battle with their new and powerful upgradeable abilities.

3. Equip Each Character with the Proper Trinkets

• When it’s time to increase any one of your character’s stats and abilities, you’ll get the chance to upgrade them with “Trinkets”. A character at level one only has three open Trinkets slots to work with. Each character has 10 open slots that can be outfitted with Trinkets – every time a character levels up, a Trinkets slot opens up.

• Be sure to prioritize equipping character specific Trinkets first. Then equip your preferred character with the type of Trinkets that strengthens their weaknesses. For example, equip Princess Bubblegum with the Treetrunk’s Dagger to help increase her low attack damage.

4. Make a Few Powers Purchases Before You Head Off to Battle

• One tab you should always check in on is “Powers.” Powers are special battle abilities you can activate to quickly turn the tide of battle in your favor. You can equip eight Powers at one time and purchase/swap them out before battle.

• Some of the better Powers you should always purchase and equip are the Hugsplosion, Twinkling Eye Potion, Bag of Butter, Golden Crown, Hot Dog Knights, Gold Coin, Trail Mix, and Heavy Weapons. Of course, you don’t have to stick to this specific Powers loadout. Mix it up from time to time and see which ones benefit your party lineup the most.

5. Stay Up to Date on Your Current Daily Quests and Achievements

• You’ll acquire a good amount of rewards just by completing Achievements and the Daily Quests you assign yourself. As your player level reaches higher levels, you’ll gain the chance to take on more than one Daily Quest at once.

• Be sure to stay on top of whatever Daily Quests and Achievements you’re looking to complete so you know which ones you’re close to accomplishing. Knocking out a Daily Quest, getting rewarded with a Gold Chest full of goodies, and also gaining plenty of rewards from Achievements should be a daily occurrence for you in this game.

