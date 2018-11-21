Dead by Daylight Teases a Snow Chapter

Time is flying and we’re nearly at the end of the year of 2018. This means we’re going to be getting one more killer and survivor before the end of the year and BHVR has just revealed the first teaser.

An image was posted to their Twitter account today with the simple caption of “with snow comes darkness…” which appears to indicate the next killer will have a snowy theme.

A popular guess will surely be Krampus as he’s one of the few holiday horror icons that exist out there. The image shows what appears to be an abandoned building covered in snow but you can also make out a ski lift to the left side of it.

If this does end up being a snow map it will be the first of its type to come into Dead by Daylight. Kate Denson, a survivor in the game currently, received winter clothes cosmetics today which seems like it’ll be a sign of things to come in the future.

There aren’t many other details to share but this will surely not be the last thing revealed before the killer and survivor are unveiled.

With each chapter comes a new killer, new survivor and a new map. These chapters come out every three months so we’re looking at four a year which keeps the game feeling fresh and the content rolling in pretty quickly. What might be the most important thing for many players is that new perks will be coming for both survivor and killer.

The most recent killer to enter the game is the Spirit while the most recent survivor is Adam Francis. The Spirit was controversial upon release because players didn’t really know if she was too weak or too strong. The developers ended up giving her a few buffs and now she sits comfortably as one of the stronger killers in the game with the right hands.

What do you think the above image means? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

