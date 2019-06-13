pokemon go fest 2019 pokemon list

Pokemon Go Fest 2019 grants access to some exclusive Pokemon for attendees in Grant Park, Chicago.

Here’s a list of Pokemon you can find at the fest. We will update the list with new Pokemon as they come.

Togetic

Alolan Vulpix

Raltz

Clefairy

Gastly

Shuppet

Clamperl

Wailmer

Pachirisu

Unown

Absol

Hippopotas

Cubone

You should keep your eyes peeled for Pachirisu in particular as that’s a region-exclusive Pokemon. Unown is also really hard to come by.

If players at Pokemon Go Fest 2019 in Chicago can complete 1 million research tasks by June 16 at 5 p.m. PDT, they’ll unlock 2x Catch Candy the following week, according to Niantic.

According to the Pokemon Go Twitter account, Pokemon featured in Pokemon Go Fest 2019 have started appearing in the game worldwide, giving people who aren’t at the fest a chance to join in the fun. Special Pokemon have also begun appearing around downtown Chicago.

