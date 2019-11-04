FaZe Jarvis: Popular Streamer Gets Banned From Fortnite

Jarvis Kaye AKA FaZe Jarvis is a 17-year-old professional Fortnite player and Twitch streamer that was banned from the platform on November 3 posting videos to YouTube that showed him using aimbots.

FaZe Jarvis has almost 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and is one of the more popular streamers from the FaZe clan. He posted a series of videos on his “alt” YouTube channel that showcased him using the hack during a recreational game in Fortnite.

Aimbot is a hack that auto-focuses your weapons on opponents so you don’t have to aim, just click and win. It’s the equivalent of taking steroids after you’ve already fixed the game.

The session was not competitive and showed Jarvis messing around with friends in a recreational game mode. Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, said the context doesn’t matter.

“We have a zero tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software,” an Epic Games spokesperson told TMZ Sports. “When people use aimbots or other cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly.”

Jarvis posted a tearful video on his YouTube account titled “I’ve Been Banned from Fortnite (I’m Sorry)” announcing the ban and expressing remorse for his actions.

“I’m not sure how many of you know this, but I’ve actually been banned on Fortnite for life,” he said. “Recently, I’ve posted some videos of me using aimbot in solos and playground mode. All I was thinking about while making those videos is how entertaining and like interesting these videos would be for you guys to watch. It didn’t even cross my mind I could be banned for life from Fortnite for this.”

Jarvis says the game “changed his life” and he’s not sure where he’d be without it. “It’s genuinely insane how big of an impact has had on my life,” he explained. “I wouldn’t be here without this game. I’m not even sure what I’d be doing right now if Fortnite wasn’t a thing.”

This isn’t the end of the road for Jarvis. He’s banned from Fortnite but also competes in CS:GO and Call of Duty at the professional level.

Jarvis Kaye is originally from London, England and has been streaming for the past 5 years.

1. His Older Brother Is Professional Gamer and YouTube Personality FaZe Kaye

Frazier Kaye AKA FaZe Kay is the older, more popular brother of Jarvis who currently boasts 3.55 million subscribers on YouTube. Frazier initially got his brother Jarvis into streaming and content creation back when the two were streaming Call of Duty and making Q&A videos on Kaye’s channel.

FaZe Kaye started his channel in 2014 back when Jarvis was 13 years old. He was recruited by the FaZe Clan to live in the “Clout House” in Los Angeles and later recruited Jarvis to join him. In addition to gaming content, Kaye produces water bottle flipping videos and food videos that get millions of views.

FaZe Kaye is also a director on the Call of Duty YouTube channel. He’s also known for his catchphrase “That’s insane bro,” which has become a meme in the gaming community and is posted constantly under his YouTube videos.

2. He Lives in The “Clout House” with FaZe Clan Members and Social Media Influencers in Los Angeles

The FaZe Clan owns the “Clout House” in Los Angeles, a $14M mansion filled with content creators, Instagram models, and professional gamers. The house is a collective of all the influencers and has an ever-changing roster of members that include professional gamers, social media influencers, and YouTube content creators. Some members of the house included:

Alissa Violet

RiceGum

Sommer Ray

Carrington Durham

TeaWap

FaZe Kaye

FaZe Jarvis

RyanSwaze

UglyGod

The house is 4 stories, 12,500 square feet, and has a price tag of $12 million with a monthly rent of $34,000. FaZe Banks said on Twitter that with the 2 new properties he now pays over $100,000 in rent each month.

3. He’s a Fan of Designer Clothes

Living in the Clout House has given FaZe Jarvis expensive tastes. After moving to Los Angeles and finding success in the streaming world, he’s got cash to burn and millions of people watching. So he did what most new streamers do, started flaunting his wealth on social media.

He’s not flexing with cars or watches but with clothes. Every photo on his Instagram features the young streamer wearing high fashion brands including Balenciaga, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton. He also posts photos during his shopping sprees.

Jarvis is rocking the super exclusive, very expensive Off-White/Nike collaboration sneakers in most of his Instagram photos.

4. The Gaming Community Is Divided Over FaZe Jarvis Getting Banned

XXIF and Ronaldo cheat in a tournament for a chance to win 3,000,000 dollars and only get a 2 week ban. Jarvis hacks in a video and gets permanently banned from everything fortnite related.. i get he hacked and deserves some sort of punishment but this is too much #FreeJarvis — evade zkay 🎄 (@zkaygb) November 4, 2019

Jarvis’ perma-ban has caused a lot of anger throughout the gaming/streaming community. The hashtag “#FreeJarvis” started trending on Twitter after the news was announced with users calling the decision unfair and pointing to other examples of professional Fortnite players getting suspended for much worse.

“XXIF and Ronaldo cheat in a tournament for a chance to win 3,000,000 dollars and only get a 2 week ban.” Twitter user @zkaygb wrote, “Jarvis hacks in a video and gets permanently banned from everything fortnite related..i get he hacked and deserves some sort of punishment but this is too much #FreeJarvis”

The tweet references two gamers, XXIF and Ronaldo, who were caught cheating with Aimbot at the Fortnite World Cup but only suspended for 2 weeks.

Other users were less sympathetic. Some people on Twitter said Jarvis knew what he was doing and pointed to his success as a content creator and how the aimbot may have contributed to his millions of views that made him a substantial amount of money.

“To all the #FreeJarvis idiots, Do you all endorse and support cheating? Don’t come with ‘Content Creator’ bullshit either, they are not exempt from the TOS and should EVEN MORE be promoting sportsmanship and fair play, not the crap he caught on. Perma ban him!!!” Said one Fortnite fan on Twitter.

5. His Most Popular Videos Feature Him Playing Pranks on Friends

Unlike some streamers who only stream gaming content, the Kaye brothers have diversified their channels. FaZe Kaye’s most popular videos have to do with pranking his girlfriend or doing water bottle flipping tricks.

FaZe Jarvis followed in his brother’s footsteps and unfortunately for FaZe Kaye, has chosen his brother as his main target. Jarvis’ most popular upload features him tormenting his brother in Fortnite until he quits. He also has a compilation video with millions of views that shows 5 times he pranked his brother.

