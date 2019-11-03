When Does Overwatch 2 Come Out? Jeff Kaplan Responds

To close out the BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremonies, Blizzard announced the sequel to their hit first-person shooter was on the way in the form of Overwatch 2.

It turns out that the leaks indicating it’ll have PvE element ended up being true, as Overwatch 2 will end up being a standalone installment.

Overwatch has always been pretty lore heavy, which was very impressive given that it is a multiplayer-only game. Overwatch 2 will be changing that up by offering a co-op PvE campaign that will expand greatly upon the lore as we know it.

However, the naming does seem a bit strange as those who want to just focus on the multiplayer won’t have to pick up the sequel. The two clients will eventually merge into one, so Overwatch 1 players won’t be able to put it off forever.

None of this will matter if we don’t know when we Overwatch 2, so let’s just see what Jeff Kaplan has to say about that.

Overwatch 2 Release Date

Jeff Kaplan is the face of Overwatch, so it’s not strange to see him taking the lead on Overwatch 2. It doesn’t sound like Overwatch 2 will be releasing in the near future, joining Diablo 4 as another game without a concrete release window.

In a follow-up panel that was streamed after the opening ceremony, Blizzard went much more in-depth with what to expect from the game.

Jeff Kaplan was talking about the potential release date of Overwatch 2, and it doesn’t sound like it’ll be arriving in the near future.

“I don’t know, I have no idea,” he said. “Like, just let us make it great, that’s what we care about more than anything. We don’t have a date in mind.”

Overwatch 2 is being developed for PC, PS4, Xbox One and even the Nintendo Switch, so current generation hardware is definitely the idea here.

This is a change from what we see with Diablo 4, as the Switch was excluded from the list of platforms it’s coming out on.

In the meantime, it’s looking like we’ll have to wait quite a while for Overwatch 2 to release, but if that means a better product will be appearing on the other side of that wait, it isn’t so bad.