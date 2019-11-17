VideoVideo related to 5 pewdiepie’s pixelings tips & tricks you need to know 2019-11-17T17:21:37-05:00

Popular game streamer PewDiePie has another mobile game that’s better than expected.

This new mobile adventure places you in the 16-bit realm of “Pixeland,” which is home to the cute and cuddly “Pixelings.” It’s up to you and army of Pixelings to restore order to the many locales within Pixeland by defeating competing Pixeling squads. This monster-collecting RPG tasks you with amassing all types of Pixelings, crafting the proper battle lineups and making sure you walk away from each battle with the maximum payout of in-game goodies. PewDiePie’s Pixeling’s is a worthwhile mobile experience that you need to hop into. Once you do, make sure you take this tips guide with you during your extended stay in Pixeland.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for PewDiePie’s Pixelings:

Download the PewDiePie’s Pixelings APK here.

1. Head Into Battle With the Right Piexeling Lineup

• Before you hop on the campaign trail and involve yourself in another tough battle, make sure you have the right Pixelings on your team. You’re only allowed five spots for your entire party, so you need to choose your defenders wisely. Your team should always have the support of a Tank character – that Piexeling archetype can always be relied upon to take a big brunt of the damage and stay in the fight much longer than your other party members.

• You should keep a Support character within your squad at all times, too – as the battles get tougher, you’ll need to have a Pixeling with a healing ability or status boost ability on hand that can change the tide of every battle. Feel free to add whomever you’d prefer to the three remaining slots within your party. As far as equipable spells go, always go with your strongest attack spell and a healing spell.

2. Proper Battle Tactics

• PewDiePie’s Pixelings may start out easy enough, but it quickly becomes more challenging than you’d initially expect. When the times comes for you to place your first Pixeling on the field, make sure you drop a Pixeling with high HP and healing/stat boost abilities in the center position. Once a battle gets going, keep a close eye on the health of your strongest Pixeling. Be sure to save your healing spell for the exact moment where they’re close to death. You’ll want to keep your best character on the battlefield for as long as possible.

• If they happen to be on the verge of dying and your healing spell isn’t ready yet, switch them out quickly for another Pixeling with full health. The healing spell should be the only spell you rely on until the opposing army is down to just one Pixeling. That’s when you should go as hard as possible (especially if the double/triple damage effect kicks in) and send your attack spell their way to attain victory.

3. Always Strive for a Flawless Victory

• We mentioned the fact that you’ll want to keep your strongest Pixeling alive. As a matter of fact, you should make it a habit of trying to leave each battle with all of your Pixelings alive. That way, you can earn yourself a Flawless three-star rating and unlock the “Instant Win” option for the battle you just completed.

• Once you unlock that option, use it immediately so you can earn a few extra items and Pixeling experience points before you head on to the next stage. Those extra XP points could possibly help your Pixelings level up, which gives you a nice advantage while heading onto the next stage. And if you ever find yourself on the verge of reaching the next player level, use the Instant Win option to earn those final player level points in a jiffy so you can nab a few extra reards and a free energy meter refill.

4. Rack Up Those Coins!

• Coins and bux are the main sources of currency PewDiePie’s Pixelings gifts to you. Coins are actually a lot more essential to your progress, however. Coins are needed to rank up your Pixelings once you have enough duplicates of one to make it happen. Coins also go towards purchasing new Pixleings from the market as well. Whenever you earn some extra bux, put them towards buying even more coins from the market. One more thing about coins – whenever the boost option on the main menu is ready to go, activate it ASAP so you can double your coins payout during your current playthrough.

5. Login Every Day and Knock Out Those Daily Missions

• Playing PewDiePie’s Pixelings on a daily basis pays off handsomely. You’ll always be treated to a free daily login reward and a new set of daily quests to complete. Complete all of the quests available to you to earn extra coins and player level points, watch the video advertisements to unlock new quests and be sure to link your account within the daily quests menu to earn 150 extra bux. Don’t ever waste your bux on unlocking a new daily quest, by the way. Just go the video ad watching route to make that happen and complete all the daily quests currently available to you so you can increase your maximum player level at a much faster rate.

