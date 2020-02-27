Apex Legends & EA Servers Down Across All Systems

It appears that EA’s servers for Apex Legends are currently down for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Many users logged on this afternoon to be greeted with the home screen stating that they cannot sign into their EA Account. Dubbed “Code 100”, this problem appears to be widespread with many users posting about it on social media. With no scheduled maintenance today, there’s no telling when the servers will come back online. PC players are also reporting their inability to go online at all via the Origin launcher.
If you are suffering from this issue there’s nothing you can do. This solely appears to be on EA’s side, so you’ll need to wait until the problem is fixed. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that EA servers have gone down unexpectedly. EA has commented on Twitter that they are currently investigating the issue. There’s currently no timeframe for how long the servers and Origin will be down.
Other players are reporting the same issue with various EA games such as FIFA 20 and Star Wars: Battlefront 2. While everyone isn’t affected by the servers, a vast majority of the community has been hit. EA has disabled matchmaking for FIFA players, so don’t expect to do anything even if you manage to log on.
We will update this story if new information is revealed about why these servers went down.
