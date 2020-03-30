11 Best Flight Simulators to Pilot at Home

At one point or another, everyone has dreamed of piloting one of those big steel birds in the sky. Though in reality, very few people end up becoming pilots to make that dream come true. Thanks to modern PCs and consoles, flight simulators are now a great way to achieve the feeling of flying at 30,000 feet high. And our list of the Best Flight Simulators will provide you with everything you need to take off in your own cockpit right from home.
1. Stempilot Pilot Pro 3 Triple Screens + Flight SimulatorPrice: $10,995.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3 32-inch HD screens included.
- Includes a 22-inch instrument/cockpit display.
- Mounted flight controls, including yoke, throttle quad, and rudder pedals.
- Comes with a fully adjustable seat aboard a durable welded steel frame.
- 6 speaker surround sound system included.
- Comes with 11 custom simulator missions.
- STEM curriculum included.
- Big investment.
- No frame movement.
- Will need dedicated space.
The Stempilot Pilot Pro 3 Triple Screens + Flight Simulator is as all in one as it gets. The set is built upon a welded steel frame with a comfortable captain’s seat that’s fully adjustable. The rig comes with a trio of 32-inch HD monitors for display. As well as a 22-inch instrument/cockpit display for your instruments.
A yoke, throttle quad, and rudder pedals all come included. With each being mounted upon the Stempilot Pilot Pro 3’s rig. The setup is so comprehensive that it even comes with a 6 speaker surround sound system too.
You won’t even need to check your specs for the simulator, as it comes with and runs on an Intel Core i5 Windows 7/10 PC with a 4GB DDR5 video card. Eleven custom simulator missions come installed and are both verbally and visually tutored. These are part of a fully licensed and activated copy of Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D software. And the educational package is rounded out with the STEMPilot curriculum book which includes worksheets, mission tutorials and answer keys. Oh – and there’s free truck delivery included too.
Find more Stempilot Pilot Pro 3 Triple Screens + Flight Simulator information and reviews here.
2. Stempilot Pilot Pro 2 – Dual Screen Flight SimulatorPrice: $7,995.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A complete flight simulator setup.
- Comes with all the hardware you'll need.
- Comes with all the software you'll need too.
- STEMPilot curriculum included for students.
- Free truck delivery.
- Pricey.
- No motion built-in.
- One front monitor to the Stempilot Pilot Pro 3's three monitor setup.
The Stempilot Pilot Pro 2 – Dual Screen Flight Simulator is the little brother to the Stempilot Pilot Pro 3. It touts essentially all of the same great features that make the Pro 3 so incredible, but it utilizes a single monitor mount instead of three. The rig is still comprised of a robust welded steel frame with a fully adjustable seat included.
It comes with the 22-inch instrument/cockpit display. The throttle quad, rudder pedals, and yoke are all included and easily mount to the frame. An impressive 6 speaker surround sound system comes with the home flight simulator. And it all runs on an Intel Core i5 Windows 7/10 PC with a 4GB DDR5 video card that comes as part of the package.
Stempilot is both fun and educational, as it comes with a curriculum book and worksheets for student pilots. There are mission tutorials with answer keys. As well as 11 custom simulator missions that are visually and verbally tutored via a fully licensed copy of Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D software.
Find more Stempilot Pilot Pro 2 - Dual Screen Flight Simulator information and reviews here.
3. GTR Simulator – GTM Motion Flight Simulator CockpitPrice: $3,499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features an impressive 2DoF motion platform frame and seat.
- Monitor mounts can hold three 39-inch screens.
- Predrilled mounts are available for your Logitech flight devices.
- USB interface allows for easy software installation.
- A handful of fantastic style options.
- No controls included.
- You'll have to buy monitors separately.
- Predrilled holes for Logitech only, though additional holes can be easily added.
If you have your PC and flight hardware already, then all you need is a proper cockpit to complete the immersion. And the GTR Simulator – GTM Motion Flight Simulator Cockpit is amongst the best you’ll find on the market. Its cockpit seat induces motion by applying pressure to the pilot’s body. And by stimulating those muscles, the brain converts those signals as actual movements from the sky.
The powder-coated steel frame is cleanly finished to ensure there are no sharp edges. Mounts are predrilled to support your Logitech controls. Though it’s easy to drill additional controls to support additional hardware. A USB 2.0 port is installed to ensure software compatibility. The three monitor mounting system is VESA compatible. The included racing seat features comfortable padding and can tilt and be slide forwards and backward. And the entire rig comes with all the hardware you’ll need to get you set up and flying in no time.
Find more GTR Simulator - GTM Motion Flight Simulator Cockpit information and reviews here.
-
4. DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3Price: $2,898.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- An impressive professional platform designed for commercial use.
- The entire rig moves with 3-dimenisonal pitch, roll, and yaw.
- Compatible with PCs, consoles, and VR kits.
- Can also be used a car cockpit.
- Goes through stringent Quality Assurance and sports a 1-year warranty.
- You'll have to purchase a seat separately.
- No aircraft controls come included.
- You're paying for just the Motion Simulator Platform P3 frame.
The DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3 is as close to a professional flight simulator as you can probably get for your home. Designed for commercial in locales like arcades and VR centers, the P3 is high-end yet still small enough to fit within dedicated space for your home.
Unlike other home flight simulators, it’s not just the seat that moves with the P3. Instead, it sports amazing 3-dimensional movements that include pitch, roll, yaw, and drifting sensation. When you move, everything moves. Meaning you and all of your gear will be twisting and turning within the cockpit together.
This kit is one of the most intense flight simulators you can order for your home and dramatically cheaper than the all-inclusive models on our Best Flight Simulators list. If you’re a racing enthusiast, the DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3 can be converted into a car cockpit as well. It’s quiet during operation. Durability is high. A SimTools Pro license is included. And the product goes through stringent Quality Assurance with a 1-year warranty before it arrives at your door.
Find more DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3 information and reviews here.
-
5. Simbird Eagle Flight Simulator WorkstationPrice: $4,998.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It comes with nearly everything you'll need including PC, software, monitor, speakers, and controls.
- Compact setup that requires little room.
- Dramatically cheaper than other complete sets.
- Great for novices and professionals alike.
- You'll need your own chair.
- No motion capabilities atop a desk.
- Configured for just a single monitor.
The Simbird Eagle Flight Simulator Workstation is an impressive all-inclusive option that promises to be light on both your space and wallet. Within this home flight simulator package comes a PC that runs X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator software. You’ll also get a 48-inch desk to serve as your cockpit. A 34-inch curved monitor serves as your eyes in the sky. And, of course, the kit comes with an avionics rack, rudder pedals, control yoke, a wireless keyboard, and even a set of speakers too.
Your throttle controls can be set for single or multi-engine aircraft with the X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator software coming with around a dozen flying options included with more available online. Whether your a rookie trying to hit the skies from your dorm or a pro just looking for a casual fly from home, the Simbird Eagle Flight Simulator Workstation is a complete and compact option for potential pilots of all types.
Find more Simbird Eagle Flight Simulator Workstation information and reviews here.
-
6. Volair Sim Universal Flight or Racing Simulation Cockpit ChassisPrice: $795.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quality steel frame design that comes with a fully-adjustable seat.
- Built to hold a single 50-inch monitor or three 32-inch monitors.
- Predrilled throughout to fit all of your aviation hardware.
- Center stick mount that's predrilled for H.O.T.A.S. control.
- Adjustable and articulating keyboard and mouse tray included.
- No PC or aircraft hardware included.
- Doesn't feature motion capabilities.
- Armrests are an additional cost.
The Volair Sim Universal Flight or Racing Simulation Cockpit Chassis strives to complete your home flight simulator setup if you’ve already got your PC, monitors, and equipment covered. The Volair Sim consists primarily of a durable steel frame with a comfortable and fully-adjustable racing seat included. And it sets itself apart from many of the other best flight simulators by coming preconfigured to support a wide range of control manufacturers.
It’s monitor mounts allow for a trio of 32-inch screens or a single 50-inch display if that’s what you prefer. The avionics table allows for dual control sets and a yoke at the center. There are dual mounts to the left and right for other flight controls. And even a center stick mount that’s predrilled for H.O.T.A.S. maneuverability.
Find more Volair Sim Universal Flight or Racing Simulation Cockpit Chassis information and reviews here.
-
7. Volair Sim Avionics PanelPrice: $395.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives your flight simulator another level of authenticity.
- Designed to be easily compatible with Saitek/Logitec Pro Flight Instruments.
- Easily attaches to Volair Sim chassis setups.
- Just for aesthetics. No hardware included.
- Preconfigured for Saitek/Logitec controls only.
- A little expensive but worth it for those looking for an authentic experience.
The Volair Sim Avionics Panel isn’t traditional flight simulator equipment. It doesn’t come with controls or panels. Instead, it strives to be an avionics panel so that your home flight simulator can look as professional as possible.
The panel is high-quality as it’s hand-stitched and padded while delivering carbon-fiber look glare shield. It easily connects to your Volair Sim’s chassis. And it’s preconfigured to pair perfectly with the Saitek/Logitec Yoke and all Saitek/Logitec Pro Flight Instruments. It works nicely with a triple monitor setup. And it just overall gives your home flight simulator a more professional and elegant feel to it.
Find more Volair Sim Avionics Panel information and reviews here.
-
8. Playseat Air Force Flight SimulatorPrice: $487.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powder-coated fully adjustable steel framework promises stability, durability, and comfort.
- Fully adjustable seat with quick knob tension adjustments.
- Folds up compactly to be easy on space and simple to store.
- Built to support many 3rd party flight simulator sets, including Logitech, Thrustmaster, Fanatec, and MadCatz.
- Supports 3rd party H.O.T.A.S. controls too.
- Free shipping.
- No monitor mounts.
- Lacks any motion capabilities.
- Just a quality frame, mounts, and seat.
The Playseat Air Force Flight Simulator is a relatively inexpensive way to get yourself into a cockpit at home. Comprised of a high-quality powder-coated frame, this flight simulator setup is both stable and comfortable with a vinyl-covered chair that folds up compactly to save space in both your gaming room and closet. And the seat is fully adjustable with a knob for tension adjustments.
Playseat incorporated predrilled mounts to be compatible with a wide range of the most popular 3rd party controls, including Logitech, Thrustmaster, Fanatec, and MadCatz. As well as H.O.T.A.S. controls from the various companies too. It’s a solid rig that won’t set you back too far if you’ve got the required equipment already sitting at home.
Find more Playseat Air Force Flight Simulator information and reviews here.
-
9. Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke SystemPrice: $254.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Serves as an essential starting point for our home flight simulator setup.
- High-quality equipment.
- Compatible with the vast majority of predriled simulation rigs.
- You'll need to purchase rudders and other equipment to fully complete your set.
- A desk or chassis will be needed to serve as your cockpit.
- Monitors and PC will obviously be needed too if not already owned.
If you’re just beginning to put your home flight simulator set up together, you’re going to need some controls. Thankfully,, Logitech makes that simple by pairing a yoke and throttle together within their Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System.
The yoke is comprised of a sturdy stainless steel shaft and precision bearings to deliver fantastic control. It boasts an LCD screen to deliver statistics and a 3 port USB hub for connections.
The throttle is fully detachable and programmable so that it can be set up as you please. That way you can configure your flaps, mixture, pitch, and throttle as you like. It features a trio of axis lever throttles. And all told, there are 14 button controls.
To properly finish your gear setup, you’ll likely want to get yourself a few more pieces of equipment. A complete set would also include the Logitech G PRO Flight Rudder Pedals, the Logitech G Pro Flight Multi Panel, the Logitech G Pro Flight Radio Panel, as well as the Logitech G Pro Flight Switch Panel. If you’re going for complete simulation, consider picking them all up.
-
10. Logitech G X52 H.O.T.A.S. Pro Flight Control SystemPrice: $185.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Illuminated buttons with a cool LCD screen built-in too.
- Stick touts a highly accurate dual-spring centering mechanism.
- Joystick offers 3D twist if you prefer it and a lock if you don't.
- Adjustable throttle modifies tension to your liking.
- Grip adjustment system offers 5 different settings for comfortability.
- Customization software modifies your inputs to match your preferences.
- Software is reportedly tough to use.
- Doesn't have the RGB color options of the X56.
- Doesn't have the VR focus that the X56 does.
If you’re looking for supplemental H.O.T.A.S. controls to enjoy alongside the Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System, the Logitech G X52 H.O.T.A.S. Pro Flight Control System is the way to go. It touts illuminated buttons on both the stick and throttle. And there’s a great LCD screen built into the throttle as well that adds to the device’s overall immersion.
The throttle also has resistance adjustments and detents afterburner and idle positioning. The joystick features a precision centering mechanism. Thus there’s constant spring force on the X and Y axis to improve control. A 5 position adjustable handle ensures that the stick is comfortable regardless of hand size. And with software that allows for fully programmable controls, you’ll always be able to customize your setup to your liking.
Find more Logitech G X52 H.O.T.A.S. Pro Flight Control System information and reviews here.
-
11. Wheel Stand Pro SPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very inexpensive compared to other setups.
- Stable, portable, adjustable, and easy to stow.
- Quick release clamps ensure quick and simple adjustments.
- Controls not included.
- Specifically designed for the Saitek Pro Flight/Cessna Yoke System.
- You'll need a chair that pairs comfortably with the set.
If you’ve got your flight gear with a comfortable seat and just need something to mount your controls on, the Wheel Stand Pro S should be just what you need. It’s designed to fit the popular Saitek Pro Flight/Cessna Yoke System. so compatibility is promised there. Quick-release clamps are utilized so that adjustments are easily made without the hassle of tough to twist knobs. The stand is foldable and portable so that it’s easy to store. And it’s adjustable to comfortably accommodate pilots of all heights.
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft Flight Simulator has been one of the best pieces of simulator software since it's debut in November of 1982. There have been many iterations over the years, with the latest being Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition that launched in December of 2014.
That's soon to change though, as Microsoft will be launching the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator at some point in 2020. Expect incredible real-world graphics, a wide diversity of aircraft to pilot, as well as realistic and difficult to navigate weather conditions. It's going to be a heck of a flight.
X-Plane 11
Attempting to rival Microsoft for the best flight simulator software is Laminar Research's X-Plane 11. The latest version of the software initially launched in May 2017. It's designed for both professional and hobby use and offers a slew of customization options.
The software sets itself apart by running on an aerodynamic engine dubbed the blade element theory. This strategy allows for the software to compute aerodynamic forces in real-time. Thus allowing for X-Plane to model complex aircraft designs which include rockets, helicopters, rotorcraft, and tilt-rotor craft.
Online multiplayer is also featured within X-Plane 11. There's also a world editor to edit airports. The FAA allows pilots to log flight training hours within the profession licensed version of the game if you have a proper simulator. And users even have the ability to design their own aircraft for use within the title via the included Plane Maker and Airfoil Maker software.
Best Flight Simulator
So with all the above information in hand, what is the best flight simulator on our list? It's a bit of a convoluted answer to be honest. If you have a chair and flight equipment and just need a high-level chassis, the DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3 is quite impressive. The commercial-grade simulator platform sports 3-dimensional movement that will have you feeling your aircraft's pitch, roll, and yaw.
However, if you're looking for a complete setup from top to bottom, you sure heavily consider the Stempilot Pilot Pro 3 Triple Screens + Flight Simulator. It has everything you'll need - everything. The chassis, chair, PC, monitors, software, flight controls, and even a curriculum come included. It's as all-in-one as it gets as far as home flight simulators go.
