11 Best Flight Simulators to Pilot at Home

At one point or another, everyone has dreamed of piloting one of those big steel birds in the sky. Though in reality, very few people end up becoming pilots to make that dream come true. Thanks to modern PCs and consoles , flight simulators are now a great way to achieve the feeling of flying at 30,000 feet high. And our list of the Best Flight Simulators will provide you with everything you need to take off in your own cockpit right from home .

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been one of the best pieces of simulator software since it's debut in November of 1982. There have been many iterations over the years, with the latest being Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition that launched in December of 2014.

That's soon to change though, as Microsoft will be launching the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator at some point in 2020. Expect incredible real-world graphics, a wide diversity of aircraft to pilot, as well as realistic and difficult to navigate weather conditions. It's going to be a heck of a flight.

X-Plane 11

Attempting to rival Microsoft for the best flight simulator software is Laminar Research's X-Plane 11. The latest version of the software initially launched in May 2017. It's designed for both professional and hobby use and offers a slew of customization options.

The software sets itself apart by running on an aerodynamic engine dubbed the blade element theory. This strategy allows for the software to compute aerodynamic forces in real-time. Thus allowing for X-Plane to model complex aircraft designs which include rockets, helicopters, rotorcraft, and tilt-rotor craft.

Online multiplayer is also featured within X-Plane 11. There's also a world editor to edit airports. The FAA allows pilots to log flight training hours within the profession licensed version of the game if you have a proper simulator. And users even have the ability to design their own aircraft for use within the title via the included Plane Maker and Airfoil Maker software.

So with all the above information in hand, what is the best flight simulator on our list? It's a bit of a convoluted answer to be honest. If you have a chair and flight equipment and just need a high-level chassis, the DOF Reality Motion Simulator Platform P3 is quite impressive. The commercial-grade simulator platform sports 3-dimensional movement that will have you feeling your aircraft's pitch, roll, and yaw.

However, if you're looking for a complete setup from top to bottom, you sure heavily consider the Stempilot Pilot Pro 3 Triple Screens + Flight Simulator. It has everything you'll need - everything. The chassis, chair, PC, monitors, software, flight controls, and even a curriculum come included. It's as all-in-one as it gets as far as home flight simulators go.

