How to Save in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Switch owners can finally rejoice because Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally arrived and with it comes a brand-new experience for players to jump into.

With plenty of new features available, such as the ability to vault across rivers, there’s a huge reason for players to finally retire their New Leaf town and make the jump to New Horizons.

As many players get underway with their island renovations, whether that’s catching fish or insects, talking with the townfolk, or pulling up the overabundance of weeds on the island, there’s always something to do.

What’s important after doing all of this is you’ll want to make sure all of your progress is saved. Of course, the Switch does feature a sleep mode that allows you to put it to the side and then open it up the next day without any loss of progress.

How to Save in Animal Crossing

If you want to have a safer option of keeping your progress secure, you might want to consider actually saving your progress.

You can do this by simply pressing the “-” button on your left JoyCon. Doing this will bring up a different screen and ask if you’re done playing for the day.

This will either take you back to the main menu or allow you to continue playing. There’s no reason to have all of your progress go to waste, whether it’s placing Blathers’ museum down, getting the vaulting pole, or whatever else.

Animal Crossing requires a lot of time to get your island looking the way you want it, so you’ll want to make sure all of it is maximized in the best way it can be.

Unfortunately, New Horizons does not feature cloud saving, meaning you won’t be able to take your progress from console to console. This means those of you who own both a regular Switch and a Switch Lite won’t be able to seamlessly move between the two.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now on Nintendo Switch.

