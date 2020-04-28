How to Beat the Brumak in Gears Tactics

At the culmination of Act 1 in Gears Tactics, players have to tackle the fearsome Brumak, who is a well-known creature from the Gears of War franchise.

In Gears Tactics, players have to work to take down this monster in a way never before seen in the series since this is a strategy game. You don’t have to stress out too much as the beast can be toppled.

Nothing really prepares you for this fight, but it is very doable. Here are some tips to help you take down the Brumak in Gears Tactics and finish Act 1.

Keep Your Units Together

To kill the Brumak, you’ll need to shoot the tanks on its back, which means your units should travel in pairs at least, you just have to make sure you don’t leave them all by themselves.

A unit who is by themself will be opened up to an attack from units coming out of an emergence hole, or open to a stomp from the Brumak itself. If a unit dies during this fight, it’s game over, so it’s very important to have somebody nearby for a pick-up.

Close Emergence Holes As Quickly As Possible

You might think you can leave these holes open as you continue to focus down the Brumak, but this is a bad idea as the units will quickly swarm out of them and overrun your team.

If you don’t want to kill the units right away, you can actually lure them in the Brumak’s missile strike and get them killed at the start of the next turn.

Focus Down the Guns

Instead of going straight for the kill on the Brumak, it can be beneficial to shoot both of his guns until they are destroyed.

By doing this, the Brumak will only be left with the missiles and the stomp attack, meaning it loses a bunch of its terror.

Keep in mind that there is no time limit on this mission, so play as slow and methodical as you’d like.

See Also