Fortnite Players Are Becoming In-Game Gas Attendants

Ever since the release of the Fortnite Joy Ride update, the patch that finally introduced cars to Season 3, some players have been putting on their best roleplays and becoming actual gas station attendants.

Since the cars have to be gassed up if you want to drive them around the map over long distances, you’ll eventually have to stop at a gas station and refill.

Some players have decided that it’s their calling to sit at these stations and act as an attendant. All they do is wait for somebody else to roll up when they take the nozzle and begin filling up the car.

Not everyone plays by the rules though, and you don’t know if it’s going to be the attendant or the driver who turns first.

Reddit user webob2 built a huge structure around a gas station to entice people to get their fill up. When somebody eventually did, he pulled out his assault rifle and turned on the driver, showing how you can’t trust anybody.

Of course, there are plenty of situations that didn’t result in the death of another player and it’s interesting to see what players are able to come up with.

Nobody is encouraged to become a gas station employee, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from picking up the mantle.

These players are likely not winning many matches, but isn’t Fortnite supposed to be a game about having fun?

Cars have definitely been one of the more fun updates that have come to Fortnite in quite a while, so it’s cool to see fans celebrating that by mixing things up a bit.

With so many cars in Fortnite now, you could very easily make a career out of being an attendant in the game, you’ll just have to make sure you have a backup plan in case somebody rolls in with the intention of eliminating you.

