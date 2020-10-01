Fortnite Leaker Confirms PS5-Exclusive Skin, Xbox Possible

With the upcoming consoles just over the horizon, it’s looking like Fortnite will be capitalizing on this in a big way.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are set for launches in November, and depending on what console you come home with, it’s looking like there will be an exclusive skin.

Now, this isn’t exactly a new trend as we’ve seen all major Fortnite platforms get exclusive content in the past, but this could possibly tip the scales for you if you aren’t yet sold on what piece of hardware you want to pick up.

It has already been confirmed that Fortnite will immediately be playable on both next-gen consoles, and all of your cosmetics and stats will be making the leap as well.

What Are the Skins?

Possible upcoming things via an Anonymous source: – @Fercho_UwU's "Ginger Renegade Raider" in Season 5 (CONFIRMED)

– Exclusive PS5 Skin (CONFIRMED)

– Exclusive XBOX S Skin (NOT CONFIRMED)

– @sharktoofs1 might get another style/skin, possibly "Giddy-Up Fishstick" (VERY UNLIKELY) — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 1, 2020

According to a source, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has confirmed there will be a PS5-exclusive skin coming to the game, but was not able to definitively say either way if the same will be true for Xbox.

We have seen Fortnite bundles with the Xbox One S before, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see it happen again, but we don’t know for sure yet.

Some of the other confirmations HYPEX was able to get was a Ginger Renegade Raider skin in Season 5, but that’s still a way out and with October just beginning, it’s a bit too early to think about Christmas.

When Can We Expect This?

Since both of the consoles launch in November, it’s only natural that’d we’d see a collaboration pop up then.

It’s not exactly clear when these exclusive skins would be available, which means we don’t know if they will be a bundle or be something similar to how the PS Plus packs work.

Nevertheless, we don’t really have much longer until we find out as the new hardware will be here before we know it.

The only question that remains is whether you’ll be on team Xbox or team PlayStation.

