Fortnite to Add More Microsoft & Bethesda Characters: Report

A few years ago, it might’ve been impossible to picture characters like Spider-Man, Marcus Fenix, Daryl Dixon and Ariana Grande running around Fortnite, but now that’s just a common sight.

Throughout Chapter 2 and continuing into Chapter 3, collaborations with top brands have been a near-constant thing in Fortnite. For example, loading up Fortnite and checking out the Item Shop right now will give you a choice of picking up the new Spider-Man: No Way Home skins and any selection of Marvel styles that have come into the game so far.

Fortnite is as much of an advertisement for itself as it is for other games, and it’s not looking like that will be stopping any time soon.

As it turns out, a pair of Xbox podcast hosts say more Microsoft and Bethesda characters are coming to the hit battle royale title, and Doom Slayer will be one of them.

Doom Slayer in Fortnite





Play



The XboxEra Podcast | LIVE | Episode 89 – The 2nd Annual Grubbsmas Holiday Specialtacular Nick and Jeff Grubb are together once again to celebrate the holiday season. They'll talk all things video games, and of course about their never-ending love for one another. Jump In! Producer: Jesse Norris Timestamps: 00:00:00 – Going live 00:04:17 – Intro 00:04:40 – Hi everyone! 00:05:49 – What have we been playing? 00:12:12 -… 2021-12-27T01:21:42Z

Speaking on the XboxEra podcast, host Nick Shpeshal believes Doom Slayer will be coming to Fortnite in the very near future.

“Microsoft’s had the Gears characters, Microsoft’s had Master Chief in there,” he said. “I’ve been told that Microsoft is putting – there’ll be more Microsoft/Bethesda characters coming to Fortnite. Now I’m not gonna spoil all of them. There’s only one that I’m gonna mention … and that is Doom. I’ve been told that the Doom Slayer will be coming to Fortnite.”

Remember, this isn’t a confirmation because neither of the guys on the podcast are Microsoft or Epic Games employees, but Doom Slayer does still seem like a strong possibility.

This isn’t the first time the idea of Doom crossing over with Fortnite has been floated, but this seems to be our first concrete hint of it happening.

When Could it Happen?





Play



Fall Guys: Doom Costumes – Official Trailer Two unique worlds collide with a collection of iconic, demonic costumes inspired by DOOM muscle their way into Fall Guys for a limited time from Jan 12. Fall Guys publisher Devolver Digital has absolute confidence that their precious jelly beans are in no way under threat from the infernal hordes, but insist that Team Deathmatch… 2021-01-07T15:00:31Z

Doom Eternal released last year, and Bethesda celebrated that launch by adding the character into Fall Guys of all games.

Well, that crossover happened before Epic Games acquired Mediatonic, the creators of Fall Guys. This means that technically, a Doom crossover has already happened at Epic Games, but it just hasn’t happened with Fortnite.

That doesn’t mean the door is closed for good, but now there doesn’t seem to be a good time for the crossover to happen. Usually, we see new characters come to Fortnite in an effort to promote something, similar to how The Matrix and Spider-Man cosmetics promoted their respective films.

With Doom Eternal in the rearview mirror now, there doesn’t appear to be a new Doom release on the horizon. Then again, characters like Aloy and Kratos came into Fortnite without a new game to go with them, so this isn’t impossible.

While we’re getting caught up on Doom Slayer, the host mentioned there would be other characters from Microsoft and Bethesda’s stable coming to the game, so we could even get Skyrim characters coming to the game, at least on paper.

The possibilities are near endless and if Fortnite wants to keep their crossovers going, this would be the way to do it.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Crew Pack January 2022 Revealed