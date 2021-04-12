Fortnite Continues Massive Growth Years After Release

Although the battle royale part of Fortnite came out back in 2017, it’s still seeing a huge influx of new players even to this day.

It feels like every live event breaks some sort of record for viewership on Twitch, but something players don’t talk a whole lot about is the sheer number of new players still pouring into Fortnite.

As part of their ongoing lawsuit with Apple, Epic Games mentioned that Fortnite’s monthly and daily users go up and down, the second quarter of 2020 saw 32 million players come to the game for the first time ever.

“Fortnite added 32 million new players in the second quarter of 2020 alone, the highest quarterly addition of new players since the third quarter of 2018,” reads Epic’s document.

How Many Players Does Fortnite Have?

The main takeaway from this is Fortnite is far from a dead game and actually seems like it’s continuing to grow, even this late in its lifespan.

It’s clear that the game isn’t going anywhere any time soon and if these crossovers and massive events keep up, there’s reason to expect it to.

Of course, the timing of all of this growth does coincide with the stay at home orders that began to be implemented around the world last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This means a lot of different games could’ve seen growth during that time and there’s no telling how many of those 32 million players have stuck around with the game since they tried it.

Something that’s also worth mentioning is the only reason we have these statistics are because of the lawsuit that saw Apple remove Fortnite from the App Store. It still doesn’t look like a resolution for that will be coming any time soon, so iOS players are still stuck with Season 3 perpetually.

What’s on the Horizon?

If Fortnite wants to keep on growing in the future, they’ll have to continue pushing out big updates and good seasons, something that many players would argue they could do better.

Season 5 was essentially all crossovers and not a ton happened in terms of the plot. Season 6 appears to be a return to form so far with the wildlife all over the island and with the POIs being barricaded in an attempt to stop them from getting into the towns.

With a new update expected this week, we’ll likely be seeing some more new stuff soon and that will help give us a better idea of what to expect in the near future.

Season 6 is still relatively new so we still have several months for the story to unfold. Perhaps we could even see The Rock show up at some point.

There are more crafting options Epic could add down the line as well that could help expand the loot pool. The point is that Fortnite is in a good state and anybody who is telling you it’s a dead game has nothing to back that statement up.

With that said, there’s always room for improvement, so let’s hope Epic keeps the ball rolling!

