How to Join The Rift: The New Modded Fortnite Server

Over the years Fortnite has been available to the public, there have been many live events that were billed as once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and when they were over, they were over for good.

One Fortnite player decided that wasn’t good enough and created a private server that would allow players to replay these events, and do plenty of other things.

Introducing “The Rift,” a modded Fortnite server where all of this is possible. It’s not as simple as just opening up the game and picking a mode, but instead you’ll have install a special launcher.

Here’s how to do that so you can get started in The Rift.

How to Download The Rift

Rift has been released – if you want to check it out for yourself, join this Discord server: https://t.co/SPkV6kUxUl — mix (@tonxim) January 9, 2021

It might go without saying, but this will only be available for PC players, so anybody on console will be left out of this experience.

What you’ll need to do is download Discord and join the server in the above tweet. There, you’ll come across a set of instructions on how to download what you need, which we’ll also include below.

1. Send a DM to @Jonesy with the command !register <username> to setup your Rift account (e.g. !register Test ).

with the command to setup your Rift account (e.g. ). 2. Download the Rift Launcher from #downloads . You may need to make sure that you have your anti-virus turned off as it may detect Rift as a false positive and delete it from your computer.

. You may need to make sure that you have your anti-virus turned off as it may detect Rift as a false positive and delete it from your computer. 3. Once Rift Launcher has been opened, enter your secret token given to you by @Jonesy to the first box.

to the first box. 4. Rift Launcher will attempt to find your Fortnite install location automatically — if it fails in doing so, you are able to manually add an install location to the launcher in the second input box (choose the folder that contains both the Engine + FortniteGame folder).

5. When ready, press Start. If you require any help with the launcher, please ask in #bug-reports .

All of this will have to be done in Discord, so make sure you’re in the server! Getting everything set up shouldn’t take more than a few minutes, so you should be able to hop right in pretty quickly.

What Can You Do?

24/7 Private Server Rift is hosted on a dedicated server, meaning it will be online 24/7. It is also updated with new cosmetics whether that be from a new update or from a cosmetic getting decrypted. pic.twitter.com/hvBb7ZVnZy — mix (@tonxim) January 8, 2021

According to tonxim, the creator of the server, you’ll be able to do pretty much anything you want while you’re here.

The main thing you’ll be able to do is use any glider, skin, or emote while moving around the map. It essentially turns Fortnite into your own personal playground, but it’s not quite the same thing as Creative mode.

The creator does say more will be added to this server as time goes on, so keep an eye out for that. Access to this special server will be available 24 hours a day, so no matter what time you decide to hop in, it should just work for you.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see how this server grows over time, but the early returns are certainly promising with over 27,000 members joining in just the first couple of days.

It has been revealed that actual modding support will be coming to Fortnite eventually, so it’ll be cool to see what can be done in the game itself once that becomes available. For the time being, players can enjoy The Rift!

