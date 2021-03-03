Final Fortnite Crossover Portal to Appear Very Soon

There’s one more crossover scheduled for Fortnite Season 5 and it’ll bring an end to one of the most stressful seasons we’ve had in recent memory, at least in terms of our V-Bucks and wallets.

With crossover after crossover featuring big franchises, it became very expensive for anybody trying to pick up everything, so this is a welcome end to the chaos for many players.

Now that we’re on the cusp of the supposed final crossover before we switch into Season 6, it’s anybody’s guess as to who it could feature.

Remember, we’ve already seen Peter Griffin from Family Guy leak, but there hasn’t been much more movement on that. Since he’s presumably an XL skin, we might not actually see an Item Shop release for him, but instead he could be part of something different.

He’s not ruled out entirely, but let’s take a look at what else we know.

One More Crossover

The next "SmallFry" portal is gonna be next to bridge near Hunter's Heaven! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 2, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we know the upcoming “SmallFry” portal, which is what the codename is, will appear on a bridge next to Hunter’s Haven.

Outside of that, there’s not a ton of things to go off. The teaser for this is either Space Bananas or Ant Farm, since we couldn’t figure out what the Xenomorph’s teaser was actually meant to be.

Other than Family Guy, there aren’t really any hints to go off here, but thanks to some unrelated leaks, we might be able to paint a clearer picture. While Ant-Man seemed like somebody who could have been ruled out completely, it’s possible we could be seeing him or another Marvel character show up.

Marvel Skins Return

The "Marvel" shop section just got modified, indicating that some Marvel cosmetics will soon appear in the shop. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 2, 2021

It appears that Marvel skins will be making a return to the Item Shop soon according to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR.

What’s unclear about it is whether this will mean all of the skins that showed up in Season 4, or if it’ll be something new for players to pick up. This would be a way of introducing a character like Ant-Man into the game, or even adding a WandaVision crossover.

There are a lot of different routes that Epic could go and we’re sure people wouldn’t have any problem with a new Marvel character coming to Fortnite considering how popular Season 4 was.

Even if this ends up being just the same skins we’ve seen before, we imagine that’ll still be appreciated considering how many people might’ve missed out on them the first time around.

However, if this Marvel skin stuff isn’t related to the final hint, then we really have no idea who it could be that’s coming to Fortnite.

There are even some theories hinting that Agent Jonesy with his new outfit could be the final character added. Fans have noticed that his style has been changing a lot over the course of the entire season, so it might be time for Fortnite to add another Jonesy style into the mix.

Only time will tell and Season 5 is rapidly coming to an end, so this crossover will arrive sooner rather than later.

