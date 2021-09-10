Fortnite Tries to Get Back on iOS For Season 8, Apple Responds

If you’re a Fortnite iOS player, you’re still stuck on the map right before the start of Chapter 2, Season 4.

This means that you never got an opportunity to experience the cool Marvel-themed season or anything after it. While you could have switched over to a console, PC, or Android device, that’s not an option for everyone.

As a result, Fortnite was practically killed on iOS devices, even though it’s still playable. All of this comes from the impact of a lawsuit where Epic and Apple fight over in-app payments.

Epic tried to go around the App Store and get paid directly, leaving Apple out of the equation completely. This is something Apple didn’t like, so they gave Epic the boot from their App Store, and Google followed suit. Fortunately, Android users can still installed and play an updated version of Fortnite while iOS users can’t.

Fast forward to the conclusion of Season 7, and Epic has once again asked Apple if they can put Fortnite back onto their App Store.

Fortnite Tries to Return to iOS

Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account. Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 9, 2021

On September 9, Epic tweeted out that they asked Apple to restore the Fortnite developer account, something that would allow the developers to continue updating the game.

“Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account. Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law,” says the tweet.

This timing comes after South Korea passed a bill that said Apple and Google had to allow alternatives to their own in-app payments. This means that what Epic initially did wouldn’t have broken any rules under this new law.

On the surface, it would appear that Epic has a good shot at returning to Apple’s App Store. Not so fast.

Apple Says No

While it seems like Epic should be able to begin updating Fortnite again under this new law, Apple still turned them down.

“As we’ve said all along, we would welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else,” an Apple spokesmen told The Verge. “Epic has admitted to breach of contract and as of now, there’s no legitimate basis for the reinstatement of their developer account.”

It sounds like things will be a bit tougher for Epic Games if they want to repair this relationship with the tech giant and continue updating Fortnite for anybody using iOS devices out there.

In another development, a judge ruled that Apple must allow other forms of in-app purchases, which does seem like it’ll be a major win for Epic.

Since Fortnite has been missing for them for so many seasons, many players have likely already moved on.

Even if Fortnite returns to iOS at some point, you’d have to wonder if the wait was indeed worth all of the trouble. This lawsuit will have a ripple effect for other developers that publish on the App Store, but as of right now, it’s only hurting players who play on the platform.

When Fortnite Season 8 begins, it’s looking like iOS players will again have to be on the outside looking in.

