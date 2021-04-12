What to Expect in Fortnite v16.20: Downtime, Fixes & More

The second major update of Fortnite Season 6 is getting ready to drop and with it comes a bunch of bug fixes and some other big things.

Perhaps the most important part of this patch will be fixing the storm visibility, which Season 6 players know by now is abysmal if you’re caught in it trying to fight.

That’s not the only thing that’ll be in this update, although the bug fixes are certainly appreciated. With many of the recent updates, Epic Games has given us a small list of patch notes to look forward to and that isn’t any different here.

The big thing to look at is it appears that the car mods will be arriving with this update.

However, before we can get to all of that we first have to get to the downtime. Here’s a look at when that’ll begin.

Fortnite v16.20 Downtime

Please note: – Downtime will be starting earlier than normal – This downtime will be of a longer duration than normal – The patch will be released for download a few hours into downtime (3/3) — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 12, 2021

The current trend of downtime for the updates is that it begins at 4 a.m. ET, but things are different here.

This update will be arriving at 2 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT April 11, so things are pushed up. Epic does mention that the downtime will also take a bit longer than normal too.

When the downtime wraps up, you’ll be able to hop right back into the game and see everything that’s new. As is the case with the numbered updates, we usually get something new.

Keep in mind that we already saw some weapon changes as part of a hotfix, but we might be getting some more changes on top of those.

There’s also a laundry list of bugs being addressed, so let’s look at everything scheduled for a fix in v16.20.

All Bug Fixes

The Fortnite Trello board is the place to be if you want to keep track of all of the bugs being worked on in the game.

At any given time, there are a few bugs plaguing the game, but Epic has done their best to let you know what the issues are what they are doing to fix them. Here’s everything being fixed in the Tuesday update:

Code Green Wrap not appearing correctly.

Arena playlist issues.

Storm Visibility is clear when using Performance Mode.

Collection Book Character #17 not appearing on the Island.

Slurpshrooms and Coconuts temporarily disabled.

The “Directive: Mission Alert 2!” quest is not properly tracking completions. (Save the World)

3D resolution reset itself even if the player saved the settings. (Mobile)

Cosmetics in lobby appear blurry – Switch

Cannot create system-level parties between PS5 and PS4 when playing Fortnite.

Vehicles not moving properly in Creative.

Start with ‘Pickaxe’ Creator setting still spawning with a Pickaxe.

There are also a lot of bugs listed on the board that are not being fixed in this next update, so you’ll need to check back there in the future to find out more on that end.

All in all, this should be a pretty sizable update and we’re sure Epic has a few more things up their sleeves that they just aren’t telling us about just yet.

We’ll see you on update day and hope we have some new things to explore!

