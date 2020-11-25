Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset Review

Specs

• Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0

• Detachable Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic

• Dedicated Mobile Mic

• Razer TriForce Titanium 50-mm Drivers

• FlowKnit Memory Foam Ear Cushions

• Windows Sonic

• On-Earcup Audio Controls

• Battery Life: Up to 15-hours (with Chroma Lighting) and 20-hours (without Chroma Lighting)

• Weight: Approx. 365-g

Now that the latest lineup of next-gen consoles have arrived, gamers are looking towards the top headset manufactures for the perfect audio upgrade. Razer has appropriately leveled up with the Xbox Series X|S with their newest wireless headset model. The Kaira Pro not only fulfills its role as one of the better candidates to consider for a next-gen headset, but it also comes in handy as a useful Bluetooth enabled headset companion. The Kaira Pro sticks close to Razer’s signature colors by adopting a sleek design that’s bathed in black and green highlights. It looks super clean, plus its weight is appropriately comfortable enough to manage over long periods of time. Plus its high durability factor makes it the sort of headset that will stay in one piece for years to come.

Getting the Kaira Pro synced up to your newly bought Xbox Series X|S is an incredibly quick and simple process. Once you’ve spent a few seconds getting everything set up, you’ll quickly come to appreciate the crisp audio coming through your headphones. The base EQ setting works well enough, but the other options truly bring out the best audio feedback possible across various game genres. For example, switching to the first person shooter enabled sound setting magnifies the enemy footsteps, flying bullets, and explosions featured across such games. The Kaira Pro provides a clear and concise audio experience that’s amazing in the comfort of your living room and even outside the confines of it.

Along with the excellent audio that comes through the Kaira Pro, the detachable mic is just as strong when it comes to its overall performance. I got no complaints from whomever I was playing with while in a party chat convo with them, so everyone could hear me coming through just fine. If you choose to take calls and play games through your mobile phone with the Kaira Pro in two, you can switch to its internal microphone to handle your outdoors voice chat needs. Razer’s whole “Play Anywhere” mantra comes to fruition here as you can use the Kaira Pro practically anywhere you choose. The Kaira Pro is much more preferable over its non-Pro sibling due to it having all the Bluetooth features you’ll grow to quickly appreciate. Hooking it up to your PC can also be accomplished, which makes the Kaira Pro a super versatile headset that’s a three-headed monster worth investing in.

Pros:

The Windows Sonic powered surround audio and four EQ settings makes everything sound amazing

Being able to use it for indoors/outdoors gaming and phone calls makes it super handy

It looks great, doesn’t feel too heavy, and is actually quite durable

Cons:

None to speak of

Rating: 5.0 out of 5.0

See Also: