TUF 12 Episode 6 Draws 1.7 Million Viewers

The sixth episode of “The Ultimate Fighter: Team GSP vs. Team Koscheck” drew an estimated average audience of 1.7 million viewers.

MMAjunkie.com reported the figures earlier today.

The episode featured a pair of contests, two submission stoppages, and the inevitable trash talk of Josh Koscheck to the opposing team. However, Team GSP took control of the competition once again, as both Jonathan Brookins and Cody McKenzie earned first round stoppages to push their team to 5-1 in the tournament.

Regardless of the two fights in one episode, the ratings were down a bit when compared to last week’s episode, one which drew 1.9 million viewers. However, the episode did draw in a solid 1.71 rating among the male demographic of 18-49 years of age and a 1.94 from the 18-34 male demographic.