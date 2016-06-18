Sara Piercy, Scott Piercy’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

PGA Tour golfer Scott Piercy is off to a good start at the 2018 U.S. Open, finishing the first round at 1-under, while many top players have struggled. Piercy entered the clubhouse tied for the lead and remains at the top of the leaderboard going into the second day of play. While many people know Piercy for his professional golfing career, off the course, he is a husband and father of three.

Here are five facts to know about Scott Piercy’s wife, Sara Piercy and their family:

1. Scott & Sara Met in High School

HappyAnniversary🎉Ive been in love w you for 25yrs!❤️ I still look at you w stars in my eyes😍 #bestfriend #truelove 💋💋 pic.twitter.com/Qvt1cSqyFQ — Sara Leone Piercy (@LeoneLasVegas) June 8, 2015

Scott Piercy first met his wife, Sara when they were in high school. The two have been together for 25 years.

In a recent interview on a golf blog, she says she has always had an interest in sports, which is one reason her and Scott fit so well together.

I really love being married to a professional athlete. I grew up playing sports and I really love the excitement. I’m always asked ‘how do you do it with him being gone?’ I love to respond with ‘how do you do it with him always home?’ I miss him when he’s gone and enjoy every minute when he’s home because he will be leaving again soon.

One of her favorite events her husband plays in is the Waste Management Phoenix Open because of the lively environment.

“The crowds are crazy, the fans are happy and everyone is enjoying themselves,” she told Seema Style.

She also shared some advice she’s learned as a PGA wife: “pack a ton of sunblock and don’t stuff your face.”

2. They Have Three Sons

Scott and Sara have three sons named Cole, Brennan, and Jett.

In an interview with Swing By Swing, Scott said Sara and his children travel to see him play as much as they can, but school remains the priority.

“On the west coast, when it’s only about an hour flight they’ll come out for the weekends, and when school’s out for the summer they’ll come out during the summer months.” he said. “But other than that it’s hard for them to miss school a week at a time. They get behind in homework and trying to do homework on the road’s kind of a pain in the butt.”

Sara explained that Jett, their youngest son, loves golf the most out of the three boys, however they all enjoy going to the course with their dad.

“I would love if they would take up golf, but they are all their own little men,” she said.

3. They Had Their First Son at 19 Years Old

In a PGA Tour video feature, Scott admits that having children at a young age had its challenges. However, he and his wife, Sara, were able to manage the stress with the support of his parents.

I had a great support system with my family, financially they helped me. I got to a point where I could support myself financially with my golf, but I couldn’t support my condo, house payment, or health insurance. My parents were in a position where they could help me, and could relive some of that stress.

4. They Live in Las Vegas

The Piercy family lives in Las Vegas in Hooks Residence. Their house is in close proximity to where Scott and Sara grew up, and where his parents still live.

In an interview, Scott said they live about 10 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, which features a myriad of top-notch restaurants him and Sara enjoy.

“The Strip’s nice to have if you’ve got friends in town or you want to go out on a special night – date night, or go out with a couple buddies, or the wife and a couple couples for dinner,” Scott told Swing by Swing.

“There are the best restaurants in the world in Vegas, so if you’re looking for something special to do, there’s a lot to do, he said. “But I was born and raised there. Vegas is home whether it’s a gambling town, a golf town or just an ordinary town.”

5. She Is a Baseball Fan

Although Sara enjoys golf, she is a huge MLB fan.

When Sara is on the road with Scott, she says her favorite thing to do is attend a Major League Baseball game.

“If we are ever in a town where there’s a game, we go. That probably doesn’t sound romantic, but we have so much fun,” she told Seema Style.