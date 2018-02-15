Coach Aaron Feis: Witnesses Say He Is a Hero in the Florida School Shooting

Douglas Football

At least 14 people were injured and possibly 17 died in the tragic Douglas High School shooting today in Parkland, Florida. Among the injured is Coach Aaron Feis, a beloved football coach at the school. In the midst of all the terror of the day, witnesses say that Feis came out a hero, putting his own life on the line to make sure that his students were safe. Although these reports have not been confirmed, his friends and students alike agree that he is a hero for how he dedicates his life to the people he teaches. Although early reports indicated that he had passed away, it appears that he was shot but is now receiving treatment. His current health condition is not known. Assistant and son of head coach Jordan May tweeted that Coach Feis was shot but he did not die. Another source on Facebook said that he may have been shot three times and was in surgery.

Everyone say a prayer or something for coach feis, he is in surgery and fighting for his life right now #douglasshooting — K e v (@KevinRisheim) February 14, 2018

Witnesses are saying that Feis jumped in front of gunman’s bullets, putting his own life on the line for his students. Although the tweet below says that he passed, that part is apparently not accurate:

Coach Feis has not passed. He was shot but is not dead. — Jordan May (@Coach_JordanMay) February 14, 2018

Feis was a Douglas alumni who graduated in 1999 and has spent his entire career at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, according to his bio. He has dedicated his life to his students. One of his former students shared this Instagram post below and wrote:

“This, ladies and gentlemen, if the face of a hero. Coach Aaron Feis was injured protecting a student in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and, at last report, is in critical condition. He is a friend to all students that know him. He was always so nice to me when I went to school there, and I know he is close with my brother and his friends. Please, take a moment to send healing prayers for him.”

When he played football, Feis played Center for the Eagles from 1995 to 1998. He wanted to pay forward all the great coaching he received, so he returned to Douglas in 2002 and spent eight years as the head coach of junior varsity. His coaching delivered the only loss to St. Thomas, breaking the school’s four-year winning streak. Feis was also the college recruiting coordinator. On his LinkedIn page, Coach Feis is listed as a football coach for Broward County schools, and a security guard and bus driver.

Nick Miller wrote about Feis on Facebook: “Praying Aaron Feis pulls through. A man’s-man and great guy. Heartbreaking and I’m praying for your family and the other victims. Pull through Coach.”

Feis is a hero to many, even outside of the shooting. Kaden Culpepper wrote on Facebook: “Damn coach we were just talking not too long ago !! About life and having daughters. I prayed and prayed its not real man. This is so upsetting. I honestly wouldn’t have made it out of Douglas if it wasn’t for you. I owe you more than you’ll ever know. Coach Aaron Feis. Thank you for everything you did for all of us. Eagle pride will never go away. Love ya coach. We all hope you’re ok and get through this !!!!”

Feis is married to Melissa Feis. They have a daughter, Arielle. This is a developing story.