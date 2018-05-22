Michael Rotondo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Camillus family in Onondaga County Supreme Court today after trying to evict 30yo son Michael Rotondo. Judge has ordered him to vacate the home, Rotondo says he's not sure where he will go. More at noon on @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/pnevEQvwpj — Farah Jadran (@FarahJadran) May 22, 2018

Michael Rotondo, 30, allegedly refused to leave his parents’ home, so Mark and Christina Rotondo took their adult son to court to oust him from the family nest.

It’s sometimes called “failure to launch” syndrome. Rotondo’s parents want him out at long last. The parents filed a court action on May 7, 2018, asking the system to tell their son to leave. The family lives in Camillus, New York, which is near Syracuse. Michael has lived in the home for at least eight of the last years of adulthood.

1. The Judge Ordered Michael Rotondo to Move Out of His Parents’ Dwelling

Michael Rotondo appeared in court on May 22, 2018, and the judge in the case implored him to just move out on his own without the legal hassle. When that didn’t seem like it was going to happen, the judge, Donald Greenwood, ordered Rotondo to move, according to Syracuse.com.

“…after half an hour of back-and-forth, primarily between the son, Michael Rotondo, and the judge, the judge had had enough,” Syracuse.com reported, adding that the judge was concerned enough to ask adult protective services to look into what was going on. Syracuse.com was the first news site to break the story, which has gained international attention.

Rotondo refused the judge’s request that he speak directly with his parents and asked for six months more time to leave the residence, which the judge rejected, the Syracuse newspaper reported.

According to her LinkedIn page, Rotondo’s mother is a sales manager for a company that sells medical products and used to co-own a jewelry store in Syracuse. She has been a registered nurse, the page says.

2. Michael’s Parents Gave Him Five Written Notices Requesting That He Leave the Family Domicile

Frustrated that their 30-year-old son was still living at home, Mark and Christina Rotondo wrote him five written notices requesting that he vacate the house, according to court filings. One of them read:

2 February 2018 Michael,

After a discussion with your Mother, we have decided you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision. Mark and Christina Rotondo

In one of their written requests, the parents offered to give their son $1,100 to go and included a list of suggestions:

1) Organize the things you need for work and to manage an apartment. Note: You will need stuff at [redacted]. You must arrange the date and time through your Father so he can set it up with the tenant.

2) Sell the other things you have that have any significant value, (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff.

3) There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one — you have to work!

4) If you want help finding a place your Mother has offered to help you.

Yet another request from the parents read, “So far we have seen no indication that you are preparing to leave.” It adds, “Be aware that we will take any appropriate actions necessary to make sure you leave the house as demanded.”

Another letter states, “Michael Joseph Rotondo, You are hereby evicted from 408 Weatheridge Drive, Camillus, New York effective immediately…Any action you take that can be construed as threatening or harassing…us or prevents or obstructs our ability to use the house or property at 408 Weatheridge Drive as we see fit will result in your immediate removal from the premises.”

3. Rotondo Called the Judge’s Order ‘Ridiculous’ & Says Conservative Groups Taunted Him as a ‘Liberal Millennial’

After the judge’s ruling, Michael Rotondo spoke to the news media. The interview was captured on video. “It seems to me like I should be provided 30 days or so…so I’m expecting something like that, but realistically if somehow that’s not the case, I don’t know,” he said.

He added in the interview, “I do plan to appeal it… how it sounded, you know…” He said “it sounded like” he was being told to leave the residence that very day. It’s “ridiculous,” he stated.

Michael Rotondo told UK Daily Mail outside the courtroom, “I am just so outraged.” The British news site added that Rotondo says he was been “taunted by conservative groups for being a ‘liberal millennial.'” The site noted: “He also said his parents don’t provide food or do his laundry for him.”

One neighbor is siding with the parents, telling WRAL-TV, “I feel bad for both of them, because he’s not learning anything by staying at home and he’s just wasting their time and money.”

4. The Parents Say That Michael Doesn’t Help With Chores

According to the parents’ court filings, it’s not just that their son is an adult and still living in their home. They alleged that he also was not pulling his weight around the house.

They alleged Michael doesn’t help with chores and doesn’t contribute to expenses, according to ABC 7. Michael labeled his parents’ efforts “retaliatory,” the news site reported.

In court filings, Michael admitted as much, UK Daily Mail notes, saying he “has never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises, and claims that this is simply a component of his living agreement.”

Daily Mail reports that Michael claimed to run a successful business, which was “the overwhelmingly superior choice for the economic well being over the working of a full-time job.”

According to Daily Mail, Michael previously “filed a lawsuit against a local Best Buy for discrimination, saying he was fired because he couldn’t work Saturdays due to a court visitation schedule,” and his parents say he’s unemployed.

5. ‘Failure to Launch Syndrome’ Has Been Called an Epidemic

A frustrated couple are have taken their own 30-year-old son to court after trying and failing to evict him from their house.

Michael Rotondo is not alone. There is a trend of American young adults failing to launch, and there was even a movie made about it. “45 percent of young adults in New Jersey between the ages 18 and 34 now live with their parents,” according to Psychology Today. Some of those young adults are employed and still choosing to stay with mom and dad.

“Failure-to-launch is the collective name for the difficulties so many young people today are having in assuming the self-sufficiency and responsibilities of adulthood, and it is a rapidly growing problem,” the site reports.

Signs that a young person suffers from the syndrome include “Deflecting responsibility for their actions… Little motivation for activities that pertain to school and full-time work…Poor work ethic towards individual responsibilities,” reports Psychbytes. The site theorizes that the chaos in the world – such as school shootings in a post-Columbine era – has sent young people the message that the outside world is not safe.