Shizuka Matsuki: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shizuka Matsuki is the woman who disappeared after an alligator was seen dragging her into a lake in Florida earlier today. She had been seen out walking her dogs, when a resident reported that they later saw the dogs alone, refusing to leave the area near the lake. Here’s what we know so far about Matsuki and what happened. This is a developing story.

1. Shizuka Matsuki Was Attacked at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park, Where People Often Walk & Sometimes Even Swim

Authorities identified the woman who was attacked by the alligator as Shizuka Matsuki, 46. The horrifying event happened at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park, west of Florida’s Turnpike, off Southwest 52nd Street, ABC 10 reported. The attack happened at North Lake, one of two lakes at the park. The park is surrounded by homes and people often go walking with their dogs in the area, and children sometimes even swim in the lakes, CBS reported. The park is near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Miami. You can see a map of the location of the park below:

You can see the alligator suspected of attacking her in the video above. Officials briefly lost sight of the alligator but later caught it, WSVN reported.

Resident Edwin Gomez saw the alligator at the park the day before, CBS reported. “I saw the gator yesterday, it responds in a natural way,” he told CBS. “It’s sad to hear someone got hit by the gator.”

2. A Witness Saw Matsuki Being Dragged Into the Pond by the Alligator

Matsuki, who is from Plantation, had been walking her two dogs when the terrible tragedy happened. A witness called the police and told them they saw an alligator attacking Matsuki and her dogs, and dragging Matsuki into the pond around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, WFLA reported.

Another witness, who has not been named, said she saw a woman walking her dogs in the park. Then she saw the dogs by themselves a short time later.

Police said one of the dogs had a large, fresh wound. Police said that her dogs refused to leave the pond as divers searched for any signs of the woman, CBS News reported. A witness said that the dogs were barking near the water, but Matsuki was gone.

The dogs are now in the care of animal control.

3. The 12-Foot Alligator Had an Arm & Body Parts in Its Stomach

The 12-foot, 6-inch alligator was later trapped, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman said in a press conference. An arm and other body parts were found in the alligator. The alligator was euthanized. Officials said they believe Matsuki is dead, and recovery efforts will continue.

Residents in the area said that alligators were known to be in the water, and they wouldn’t let their dogs walk without a leash because of this. Another woman said that her poodle vanished near the lake on Christmas and she suspected the dog had been eaten.

4. Matsuki Is Married, Has a 20-Year-Old Son, & Her Husband Was Trying to Get a Flight Home After Hearing the News

Matsuki was married and she and her husband have walked their dogs in that park before, family friend Jim Borrelli told Fox 10. They didn’t live in the neighborhood, but often liked to find new places to walk their dogs and were often seen in the area.

Borrelli said her husband was out of town and trying to find a way to fly home after finding out what happened. The husband also asked Borrelli to break the news to their son, who is in his 20s and lives in New York.

Friends of Matsuki said that she was a wonderful woman who loved to cook.

5. Despite the Popularity of the Area, Residents Say It’s a Dangerous Lake

Despite the fact that children have been seen swimming in the lake from time to time, residents say it’s a dangerous area, WSVN reported. One resident said: “There are plenty of gators in this lake. I’m out here all the time with my kids and my husband. You can see them. They’re at least [8-foot], 9-foot alligators.”

Trina Gonzalez, who lives in Davie, told the Sun Sentinel that the area is dangerous. She and her son were fishing at the lake when an alligator swam up to the bank. Her son threw bread into the water for the fish, and the alligator got the bread. They never returned again.

Jeff Pohlman, assistants park director, told the Sun Sentinel that the city had hired three trappers in the last 18 month to two years to catch an alligator seen at the lake, but they hadn’t been successful. A gator hadn’t been seen there for a month, he said, but from the Facebook post above, it seems that some people may have seen the alligator more recently than that. Behm said she saw the alligator two days before Matsuki was attacked.

Fatal alligator attacks in Florida are still rare. The Wildlife Commission says that the likelihood of a serious injury from an unprovoked alligator attack is about 1 in 3.2 million. From 1948 to 2017, 401 people were bitten by alligators and 24 died. A recent death was highly publicized in 2016, when a two-year-old boy was killed by an alligator while playing at Walt Disney World Resort. In 2007, a 36-year-old man died when he swam across a pond in Miami and an alligator drowned him at the Miccosukee Indian Reservation. In May 2006, a 28-year-old woman was killed by an alligator at North New River Canal, the Sun Sentinel reported.

This is a developing story.