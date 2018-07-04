Brittany Burfield: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brittany Burfield has been missing in Houston since June 25 and her family is terrified for her safety. It’s not like Burfield to be gone for so long, they say. Her mom said she received strange texts from her daughter’s phone and found her car at a gas station with three strange men in it. Here’s what we know so far about Burfield.

1. Brittany Burfield Disappeared on June 25 & Her Family Needs Help Canvassing & Putting Out Flyers

Brittany Leigh Burfield has been missing since June 25. Her mom said the last time she saw her daughter was a week ago, Monday, June 25. She left her mother’s home in Sugar Land around 2 p.m. with plans to meet a friend. Burfield’s home is in the 8700 block of Ilone Lane, inside the Loop near South Braeswood and Stella Link, the Houston Chronicle reported. Her car was later found in the west Houston area.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Burfield has a 2″ tattoo of a female Egyptian eye on the back of her neck. She was wearing a dark colored skort and a black sleeveless V-neck shirt. She’s 5’6″ and weights 110 pounds. Her eyes are hazel and she has a light complexion.

If you’ve seen Burfield or have any information, call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1818 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Her family has said that they need help canvassing for information, searching, and putting out flyers. Contact EquuSearch for details about volunteering.

2. Her Mom Received Strange Texts from Burfield’s Phone That Made Her Feel Uneasy

Brittany, where are you? Your family is desperate for answers. Read more about the woman's disappearance here -> https://t.co/08lWaY0Q56. At 4PM on #abc13, who was last seen with her car? I'll show you the video. #hounews pic.twitter.com/WCur9kzVvc — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) July 3, 2018

Tricia Valentine, Burfield’s mother, said that she got a lot of very strange text messages last week from Burfield that made her suspicious, ABC 13 reported. “I kept asking her to call me, and the text message said the phone was broken and she was with a new guy she had met,” she said.

Part of what alerted her that something was wrong was when the text messages used phrases that Burfield would never use, the Houston Chronicle reported. These were phrases like, “Mom, you know my get-up time is 11.” Valentine said her daughter didn’t typically get up at 11, and she never phrased things in that way.

Her family is now accepting GoFundMe donations to help with the search. So far, $900 has been raised toward a $10,000 goal.

3. Burfield’s Apartment Was Unlocked & It Looked Like Someone Had Gone Through It

MISSING WOMAN: Brittany Burfield's mom said she filed a missing person's report and when officers arrived to her daughter's apartment, they found her door was unlocked and belongings out of order. https://t.co/sgNw4aRgy3 pic.twitter.com/dbvipaXEVh — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 3, 2018

When Valentine went to her daughter’s apartment, she found it unlocked, the Houston Chronicle reported. She said it looked like someone had gone through the apartment. Valentine said that drawers were pulled out, her purse was there but empty, and things were all over the floor. “I was pretty stunned,” she said.

4. Her Mom Said She Found Burfield’s Car at a Gas Station & Three Strange Men Were Using It

Burfield’s car was found at a gas station on the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Beltway 8 in west Houston, about 25 minutes from Burfield’s home, the Houston Chronicle reported. Her car was found on June 30, five days after she was last seen. Her mom said the car had significant damage from a crash, and it looked like three men were dealing drugs out of it. She watched the car and called the police.

“There were three men…go in and out of the car; in and out of the car,” Valentine told the Houston Chronicle. “Get something. Go to another car. Take money…. It was obvious what was going on.”

Her daughter was not involved in drugs, she said. It’s not clear if the men that Valentine saw were arrested, if fingerprints were taken, or if any surveillance footage has been reviewed.

5. Burfield is the CEO of a Business That Helps Coach People Toward Success, & Her Family Says She Would Never Leave Her Cats

According to Burfield’s Facebook page, she’s the CEO of Expecting Excellence, LLC. The business is described on Facebook this way: “Expecting Excellence drives organizations and individuals to perform from a culture driven focus. We c

oncentrate on individual contributions to organizational success.” Listed services include trauma coaching, PRINT coaching, and executive coaching. Tricia Todd, Burfield’s mom, is the counselor who runs Expecting Excellence. The website describes trauma coaching, biofeedback, and life coaching among the company’s specializations. On the website, Todd shares that she also volunteers in divorce recovery workshops and helping victims of human trafficking.

She’s also worked as a client administrator for The Valentine Group, an inpatient scheduler for St. Luke’s Hospital, and an implementation specialist for Texas Children’s Hospital. She studied technical theatre and stage management production at Stephens College and is originally from Springfield, Missouri.

Valentine said she is scared that her daughter might no longer be alive. She said that her daughter would never go off and leave her cats like that, and she would never go a week without contacting her. “Never,” Valentine emphasized to ABC 13.