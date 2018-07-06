California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 6]

Fires continue to be a problem in California. The biggest fire is still the County Fire in Yolo County, but there are others you will want to keep an eye on also. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located for July 6. Read on for more details.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California right now on July 6, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section. Here’s another active fire map for comparison, last updated on July 6 at 10 a.m.

And here is another detailed map of the fires, courtesy of GMAP4 and MappingSupport.com. You can zoom in to see the areas of most interest to you or zoom out to see the whole state. Note that due to new requirements by Google, the map will no longer be active on July 15.

Here is a map of the fires from the Bureau of Land Management:

List of Active Fires in California as of July 6

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but the County Fire (the largest fire) is listed at the end.

Benton Fire

This fire is now fully contained.

Box Fire

This fire is off Highway 15 and Kenwood Avenue, north of San Bernardino in San Bernardino County. It’s 100 acres and 0 percent contained. Two lanes of I-15 northbound are closed into Devore Heights. No evacuations have been issued as of 11:30 a.m.

#BoxFire Update:

– 100 acres

– 0% Containment

– Structures threatened; none damaged (resources on scene to protect them)

– No evacuations at this time

– 2 lanes of I-15 northbound closed + roads into Devore Heights. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 6, 2018

Building Fire

Firefighters are battling a 10 acre fire off Highway 94 and Community Building Road near Dulzura (San Diego County). #BuildingFire https://t.co/5VjV5PadNq pic.twitter.com/tafd4GZ0f9 — QuakeFactor (@QuakeFactor) July 6, 2018

This is a 10 acre fire off Highway 94 and Community Building Road near Dulzura in San Diego County.

Looks like they got this one handled. Air tankers released. #BuildingFire pic.twitter.com/HSYXU5t71j — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) July 6, 2018

Canyon Fire

CAL FIRE has been assisting Los Padres National Forest with this fire, which is located north of Lake Piru in Los Angeles County, and is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map. It’s unclear what the current status for this fire is.

Creek Fire

This south fire is down to 33 acres and 87 percent contained.

There’s another fire farther north also called the Creek Fire on the CAL FIRE map, and that one is 1,678 acres and 98 percent contained.

Klamathon Fire

7/6 Friday #KlamathonFire, CA. Map shows latest satellite hotspot data. MODIS (red triangle), VIIRS (orange square). Open online map: https://t.co/fNhh7dPcTD Want map legend? Want to learn about hotspot data? Need help? Open the map then click "Map tips". #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/O7JnYjtVAP — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 6, 2018

This newer fire is off Klamathon Road and Copco Road, south of Hornbrook (Siskiyou County.) It’s now 8,000 acres and 5 percent contained.

Evacuations are in effect for this fire, and an evacuation shelter is open at Jackson Street School. A large animal shelter is at Siskiyou Fairgrounds.

#KlamathonFire Current air path of air attack on the fire, now moving north in Oregon. One reported dead (resident) in reports. USFS AC90 pic.twitter.com/CHdRdz4U7Q — AI6YR – Ham Radio (@ai6yrham) July 6, 2018

This fire is near the Oregon border.

State of emergency and evacuations near the California and Oregon border due to wildfire – United States. A3M #GlobalMonitoring Blog -> https://t.co/a9eeiK8weJ #KlamathonFire #TravelAlert pic.twitter.com/gY379J7Acc — Global Monitoring (@MonitoringA3M) July 6, 2018

Lions Fire

It seems that historical fires are helping us to contain the current fires. Like #Chile or in other countries, past fires show us that fuel management is the way to generate opportunities against large fires. #LionsFire Map, Via @Sierra_NF pic.twitter.com/j0Kgf69qLb — Jordi Brull (@brull_jordi) July 5, 2018

This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. It is now 4,064 acres with 73 percent containment.This fire was caused by lightning. According to InciWeb, crews are reinforcing and securing the fireline to hold the fire’s current size. Air quality in surrounding areas has been slightly affected. The following trails have been temporarily closed: “Sierra National Forest Trails No. 26E01 (Mammoth Trail) to the Inyo NF Boundary, 26E14, 26E56, and 26E46 from the Inyo NF boundary. Inyo NF trail closures include 26E01 from the Sierra NF to 2601 junction. Trail closures will remain in place until fire management staff determines that it is safe to reopen the area.”

Pawnee Fire

The Pawnee Fire is located off Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County. It’s 15,000 acres and 92 percent contained. Twenty-two structures were destroyed in the fire. For the latest evacuation updates, see the Lake Sheriff’s website. Due to current weather conditions, fire behavior has diminished, although a threat remains.

Peach Fire

This newer fire is off Peachland Road and Highway 28, north of the Community of Boonville in Mendocino County. It’s 50 acres and 70 percent contained.

Petersburg Fire

This fire is 215 acres and located three miles south of Petersburg station. It started on July 1. An evacuation order is in effect for Lakeview Ranch and Glacier View Ranch. The evacuation order for Big Flat was downgraded to a warning. The fire is 75 percent contained.

Upper Colony Fire

This fire is located off Upper Colony Road, Smith Valley, East of Highway 395 in Nevada. It’s not a California fire, but close enough that CAL FIRE is listing it on its map. However, recent reports indicate the fire is now fully contained.

County Fire in Yolo County

#CountyFire control objectives for today: – Keep the fire South of Highway 20

– Keep the fire North of Miller Canyon

– Keep the fire East of Knoxville Road

– Keep the fire West of Highway 16https://t.co/ZUGJVoMpBH pic.twitter.com/e5N5I9lTof — YubaNet Fire News (@YubaNetFire) July 6, 2018

A fire broke out in Yolo County on Saturday afternoon, Press Democrat reported. It is in the rural community of Guinda in Yolo County. This fire quickly grew to 1,000 acres in just a few hours, burning south of Guinda near County Road 63, about seven miles north of Cache Creek Casino, the Press Democrat has shared. The fire was originally called the Guinda Fire and was later renamed the County Fire. As of Monday morning, the fire had grown to 44,500 acres and was 3 percent contained. On Tuesday it had grown to 70,000 acres and 5 percent contained. As of Friday, it is now 88,375 acres and 37 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations were issued in the following areas, according to CAL FIRE on July 6 at 7:30 a.m.: “West of State Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, South of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53. West of State Highway 16 to the Yolo/ Lake County Line, North of County Road 40, and South of the Yolo County line. ”

The latest update did not mention evacuation advisories.

Here are ops maps for the fire:

Track #CountyFire live.

Fire detections and perimeters feed continuously from NASA and GeoMAC. Developed by the ENPLAN geospatial team for professional scientific monitoring of wildfire conditions. Free access now for 2 hours from time of this posting: https://t.co/CqDm7QlFRm pic.twitter.com/6aLuBFGQZR — Wildfire Viewer (@wildfireviewer) July 6, 2018

According to CAL FIRE, road closures have been noted in the following areas: “Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line. State Highway 16 has been closed between State Highway 20 and Rumsey Hall.”

If you have questions about current evacuations and advisories in Yolo County, call 211. For questions regarding Napa County, text your ZIP code to 888777.

Additional Fires

Fire in Irwindale near the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

A few additional fires have cropped up Thursday night, but they aren’t listed on the CAL FIRE map yet. One of these is an Irwindale Fire. This is a multi-acre brush fire near the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale that started on Thursday night. It’s now at 30 acres, according to CBS LA, and 65 percent contained.

UPDATE: 30-acre Brush fire which broke out near Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale 65 percent contained Friday morning. https://t.co/yjufhxDsJ9 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 6, 2018

This is a developing story.