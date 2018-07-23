John Cowell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Cowell, 27, has been named as the suspect in the stabbing death of Nia Wilson, 18. Her sister Tashiya was also stabbed, but she survived the horrific attack. Witnesses said the attack seemed to happen at random on the platform of a BART station in Oakland, California on Sunday night. Here is what we know so far about the suspect and what happened. John Lee Cowell is still at large. This is a developing story.

1. John Cowell Has Been Named as the Suspect in the Stabbing & Is Considered Dangerous

Murder suspect identified in MacArthur stabbing. John Cowell is considered dangerous. Please call 911 if spotted. RIP Nia Wilson. We will bring this suspect to justice. Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Details: https://t.co/DEkTJvJnNe pic.twitter.com/igZU2bdel7 — SFBART (@SFBART) July 23, 2018

Officials have named John Cowell as the suspect in the stabbing of Nia Wilson and Tashiya Wilson. His name was released by BART officials during a noon press conference. BART officials said that he is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

According to BART’s statement about what happened: “The BART Police Department is releasing images of the suspect wanted for fatally stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson and wounding her sister at MacArthur Station Sunday night. BART police officers were already at MacArthur Station when the incident occurred at approximately 9:36 pm and were flagged down about a male suspect on the platform with a knife. Officers arrived on the platform and found two women suffering from stab wounds. Officers immediately began rendering aid to the victims until paramedics arrived. Nia Wilson succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her sister was taken to a nearby hospital.”

2. Officials Took Hours to Release Photos of the Suspect

The attack happened on Sunday night around 9:45 p.m., but officials didn’t release any photos until the afternoon of the next day. On Monday morning, BART officials were still saying that they were reviewing the evidence closely but not releasing photos or video footage yet. This caused a lot of concerned citizens, family members, and friends to feel quite angry about the delay.

Jim Allison, BART spokesman, told KTVU that they have surveillance images of the suspect, but weren’t sharing them right away.

rest in peace Nia Wilson. praying for your sister to pull through and heal, and for her heart when she does. God bless your family. BART, you have cameras & thousands of passengers daily, you’re being held accountable!!! this shit is wild. so young, super heartbreaking…💔 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 23, 2018

What’s taking so long? I arrived at MacArthur Bart at 12:13 AM, my cousin had already passed away, and there still are no images? Come on man he could be anywhere RIGHT NOW https://t.co/kTkFZGlcyT — s l iii m 💛 (@only1shaqueoia) July 23, 2018

It’s unclear why it took officials so long to release Cowell’s photos.

Cowell is described as 5’8″, Caucasian, and weighs 180 pounds. He has short, dark hair, and a closely cropped beard and mustache, KTVU reported.

3. The Suspect Rode on the Same Train with Nia Wilson & Her Sister, And Followed Them Off the Train Before Stabbing Them

Nia Wilson, 18, and her sister, Tashiya Wilson, 20, were stabbed just after they rode a BART train in Oakland at the MacArthur Station on Sunday night, SFGate reported. Nia was stabbed in the neck and passed away shortly after police arrived. Her sister was taken to the hospital for treatment. The photo above is from surveillance footage showing Cowell the night of the attack.

According to a statement from BART, it appeared that both the suspect and the two girls boarded a BART train at the Concord Station at the same time. They rode on the same train and all got off at MacArthur. The attack happened on the MacArthur platform.

The suspect followed the victims off the train when they exited the Warm Springs line at MacArthur Station, reported Elissa Harrington of KTVU. He stabbed the two women on the platform. (San Francisco Chronicle reported that they were waiting for a train when they were stabbed.)

A man who only witnessed the last part of the attack said he heard a commotion and turned around to see one victim bleeding from her neck and the suspect “poking” the other woman, SFGate reported. He didn’t hear arguing or yelling before the attack.

Another witness said the suspect seemed to come out of nowhere, SFGate reported.

4. Cowell Was a Violent Felon on Parole & Had Interactions with BART Police Before

John Cowell has a previous record and has had interactions with BART Police before, according to a statement from BART. It’s unclear exactly what his previous record is, but BART police said in a press conference that he was a violent felon currently on parole. The photo above is a previous booking photo. The photo that shows him wearing a hat is from a recent interaction he had with BPD that was recorded from an officer’s body camera.

He’s a transient and does not have a home that police can search for clues about where he might be.

5. The Attack Prompted Hundreds to Share #JusticeForNia & #JusticeForTashiyaAndNia Posts on Social Media

Woke Up To This Disturbing News A Beautiful Young Girl Was Killed At The Hands Of White Man In A Random Act Of Violence At MacAuthur Bart Station On Sunday Night. Life Isn’t Promised The Next Second Minute Hour Let’s Not Take Life For Granted. #JusticeForNia. pic.twitter.com/sFujLQoW84 — Ch$||$y🤑👅💅🏾 (@CaliGirlChelley) July 23, 2018

Concerned that the attack wasn’t getting enough media attention to find the suspect, concerned citizens, family members, and friends took matters in their own hands. They began sharing calls to action with the hashtags #JusticeForNia and #JusticeForTashiyaAndNia.

Dam this is sad and justice needs to be served #JusticeForTashiyaAndNia pic.twitter.com/upsJe3tJyW — Jhagundy (@J_Terrell_) July 23, 2018

Wilson, only 18, had her entire life ahead of her. She was a student at Oakland High School. Her cousin, Ebony Monroe, said she loved her cousins, fashion, and makeup. She was a “beautiful, sweet person” Monroe told SFGate.

Here are more photos of Nia Wilson. Her life ended tragically, cut short before she could experience all that the world had to offer.

Ansar Mohammed, who identified himself to KTVU as Wilson’s father, is begging for justice. He works at Highland Hospital and said he sees crimes like this every day, “but I never imagined myself going through nothing like this. That’s my baby girl up there.”

This is a developing story.