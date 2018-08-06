India Oxenberg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Dateline will speak with Dynasty (1981-1989) star Catherine Oxenberg, who believes her daughter, India Oxenberg, has been brainwashed by the alleged sex cult, Nxivm.

Nxivm is an organization that India has been linked to since 2011, but after learning her daughter has been branded with the initials of the cult leaders, Catherine believes her daughter needs saving.

Here’s what you need to know about India Oxenberg:

1. India Believes She Has Been Branded with a ‘Latin Symbol’; Not the Cult Leader’s Initials

India joined Nxivm, which has become the subject of scrutiny and controversy by both law enforcement, the public, and journalists, in 2011.

Catherine Oxenberg tells Dateline she was “horrified” to learn that her daughter has been branded with Nxivm leader Keith Raniere’s initials. Speaking to Fox, she says, “I said, ‘Are you aware of what you’re branded with?’ And [India] said, ‘Some Latin symbol’…She said it was character building.” Catherine added, “So it’s very possible she was told it was a Latin symbol because a lot of the girls were not told it was Keith’s – and possibly Allison’s – initials.”

For the last year, Catharine has tried to bring down the Nxivm cult leader Keith Raniere and his cohort Allison Mack.

In September 2016, according to Today, India moved to a subdivision called Knox Woods in Albany to be closer to Nxixm headquarters.

2. Nxivm’s Leader Keith Raniere Was Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges Earlier This Year

India Oxenberg’s lawyer reportedly seeking media for India to tell her story & possibly incriminate herself https://t.co/ZLDiw7iLpu pic.twitter.com/281Y2i5vCJ — Artvoice (@artvoice) May 20, 2018

Earlier this year, Keith Raniere was arrested on sex trafficking charges for turning women within the group into his personal sex slaves.

Raniere and Allison Mack, who many may recognize for her role on Smallville, were arrested for recruiting women to work as sex slaves, and telling them that they were joining a women’s self-help organization. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges

Richard P. Donoghue, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement, “The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit.”

After Mack and Raniere’s arrest, a message on the Nxivm website read, “We are suspending all Nxivm/ESP enrollment, curriculum and events until further notice.” It continued, “While we are disappointed by the interruption of our operations, we believe it is warranted by the extraordinary circumstances facing the company at this time. We continue to believe in the value and importance of our work and look forward to resuming our efforts when these allegations are resolved,” reports People.

Mack and Raniere are expected to stand trial on October 1.

3. Her Mother Brought Her to a Nxivm Class in 2011

Ironically, Catherine is the one who introduced her daughter to NXIVM. She brought her to a class in 2011 that was “supposedly about helping her to gain self-esteem”, and says that she feels horribly guilty of being responsible for the introduction.

Fox writes, “While the veteran actress found the class to be ‘weird and creepy,’ her daughter enjoyed the program. Oxenberg said her daughter became immersed in the organization quickly and donated the majority of her inheritance to it.”

Catherine tells Megyn Kelly, “I brought her in. And that’s why I feel responsible for getting her out… At first I felt horrendous guilt that I had participated in bringing my daughter into an organization that was this deviant and dangerous.”

4. India Worked on Her First Film at 9 Years Old

Will Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter India Be Jailed For Alleged Membership In NXIVM Cult? https://t.co/kuD1KtEv75 https://t.co/HIGyFwnaUz pic.twitter.com/fPWFksaD4K — Free Views (@9999999999views) July 25, 2018

Growing up, India spent her childhood on television and movie sets. She, herself, explored the business for a number of years.

India was just nine when she worked on her first film, The Vector File. Her mother and stepfather, Casper Van Dien, were both part of the project, as well.

According to her IMDB page, India played the role of Kid in the 2005 Video Game Starship Troopers and Pixie Teammate in the 2012 project Noobz.

5. The Sex Slave Cult Within Nxim Presents Itself as a Life Coaching Company

According to Art Voice, the sex slave cult within Nxivm goes by some other names. One of those is “Executive Success Programs” or “ESP”.

It presents itself as a life-coaching company.

You can check out the Nxim company website here. The front page of their website reads, “NXIVM is a company whose mission is to raise human awareness, foster an ethical humanitarian civilization, and celebrate what it means to be human.”

The cost of ESP/NXIVM courses run from $3,000 to $20,000 for five to 16 day “Intensives.”