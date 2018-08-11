Matthew Raymond Charged in Fredericton Shootings

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, from Fredericton has been accused of killing Cst. Lawrence Costello, 45, Cst. Sara Mae Burns, 43, Donald Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, in the August 10 shootings that shocked the New Brunswick city. Raymond was announced as the suspect in a press release from the Fredericton police department. The shootings occurred at around 7:10 a.m. along Brookside Drive in the city. The police have said that Raymond will appear in court on August 27.

The local police are pleading with the public to upload any photos of videos of the incident here.

CBC reports that in the aftermath of the attack, Raymond was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The network says that at 9:30 a.m, over two hours after the shootings, police arrested the suspect after entering an apartment he was holed up in. The CBC report adds that the window of the apartment showed evidence that tear gas canisters were used in the arrest. Raymond was not wounded during the incident.

Cst. Costello and Cst. Burns were the first to respond to a call regarding shots fired at an apartment building in the 200 block of Brookside Drive on the north side of Fredericton. They were shot shortly after responding to the scene. The deputy Fredericton Police Chief Martin Gaudet said the pair were shot as they approached Robichaud and Wright, who had already been shot. Costello was a 20-year police veteran. Burns had been on the job in Fredericton for two years. She was married with three children, reports CTV News.

Robichaud’s cousin, Sean Callahan, told the Toronto Star that his cousin and Wright had just started a dating relationship in August. Callahan told the newspaper there was “nothing back you can say about” Robichaud. He added, “When I got a message yesterday asking me if Donnie got shot, I was like, who in the hell would want to shoot Donnie Robichaud?” Robichaud was a father of three. CTV News reports that Robichaud was a local musician who was enthusiastic about motorcycles.