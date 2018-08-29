R. Jai Gillum, Andrew’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

R. Jai Gillum is the wife of Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is currently running for Governor of Florida. According to Tallahassee Magazine, R. Jai Gillum is currently an executive director of United Way of the Big Bend’s The BEST Project, which “helps people achieve long-term financial stability and quality of life through services such as tax preparation help.”

Gillum is one year older than her husband. When he proposed, he reportedly asked her to be his “life partner” rather than his “wife.”

Here’s what you need to know.

1. R. Jai & Andrew Gillum First Met in Florida A&M’s Student Government

According to The New Yorker, the power couple first met while participating in student government at Florida A&M, though they wouldn’t date for several more years.

To Tallahassee Magazine, Andrew Gillum revealed that he first flirted with her by penalizing her for wearing a “short skirt” to student government, but she wasn’t pleased by that. They reportedly met again in 2003, and Gillum gave her his home phone number, which R. Jai Gillum promptly ignored. She said, “I didn’t think he was serious. He was wearing both of his cell phones, and then he gave me his home phone number. I said, ‘Anyone with two cell phones is never at home.’”

The Gillums were finally arranged by mentors from college, according to Tallahassee Magazine, and their first date took place at Bennigans, which they now refer to as “the first date that never ended.”

2. R. Jai Gillum Has Described Her Husband as a ‘Great Dad’ & Good Dancer

When asked about her husband’s role as a father, R. Jai Gillum said, “Andrew is a really great dad, he’s making sure that this campaign doesn’t affect our family time and our family life.”

R. Jai also described her husbands dance moves, she said, “He’s a great dancer! He’s a better dancer than I am.”

3. Andrew Gillum Describes His Wife as ‘the Epitome of Grace’

In a video titled “Meet Florida’s Next First Lady, R. Jai Gillum,” Andrew Gillum said of his wife, “R. Jai is, I think, the epitome of grace, really in all ways. And I’ve known that about her from the very, very beginning. I think she cares deeply about not only our family, but she cares deeply about any causes she’s ever been involved with.”

4. R. Jai Gillum Hosted a ‘Women for Andrew Gillum’ Event

In a video that revealed R. Jai Gillum hosting a “Women for Andrew Gillum” event, Gillum said, “Yes I know that African-Americans will be proud to have the first African-American Governor. I think women would be proud to have a woman Governor. But that is not why an educated electorate picks their leaders. They don’t just pick and choose for those reasons.”

Gillum continued later in the video, “People are realizing that, ‘Time’s up,’ we got to do something different. And I think there’s at least an ear for those different ideas.”

5. R. Jai and Andrew Gillum Have Twins Named Caroline & Jackson

R. Jai and Andrew Gillum have two twins together named Caroline and Jackson. Prior to their marriage, Andrew Gillum’s proposal was intended to be straight out of a fairytale, but to Tallahassee Magazine, he revealed that it didn’t exactly turn out that way.

Gillum said,

“There was this one place, Larson Family (Winery),” recalled Andrew, “where you could horseback ride through the vineyard. So I convinced her that we were going to go here and take a horseback ride. The guy (was) there in advance and had set up a table and two chairs with some wine out in the vineyard. The horses were so familiar with a certain route that when they got out there and saw the tablecloths, the horses freaked out.”

At that, point, R. Jai realized what was going on. Gillum said, “I got down on one knee and asked her if she would be my life partner. She said yes.”

The couple has reportedly had some issues with conceiving children, but R. Jai finally gave birth to the twins on May 19, 2014.