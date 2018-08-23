Shelby Wyse: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shelby Wyse is the bank employee who allegedly texted a “go” signal to launch a robbery in Houston, Texas. Wyse is being charged with a second degree felony after two men ambushed and attacked a woman carrying $75,000. She is dating one of the two men who allegedly attacked and critically injured a woman in an attempt to rob her of tens of thousands of dollars.

You can watch Wyse’s court appearance here. And you can see raw footage of the attack here.

Here’s what you need to know about Shelby Wyse:

1. Police Say Wyse Texted One of the Robbers to Tell Them Who to Target for Theft

On August 17, the victim in the case withdrew $75,000 from Wallis State Bank off FM 1960. Wyse, an employee at the bank, allegedly watched the withdrawal on surveillance video. She allegedly texted her boyfriend, Travonn Johnson and told him to follow the victim after she left the bank.

The victim was on her way to her family’s gas station and check cashing business when she was ambushed by Travonn Johnson and Davis Dowell Mitchell. The two men apparently attacked her in the parking lot of her family’s business, acting on a tip from Wyse. But the attack went terribly wrong after the victim’s husband rushed out of the business to try and help her. One of the men got into the car and backed over the victim, leaving her critically injured.

2. Wyse Allegedly Rented the Car Used in the Attack

Johnson and Mitchell allegedly waited for the victim in the parking lot of her family’s business. After she got out of her car, holding the $75,000 which she had just withdrawn, the two men allegedly pounced on her and attacked her. The victim, who has not been named, clutched her purse tightly and refused to let go. Her husband rushed out of their shared business and tried to defend her. One of the men then jumped into the car and backed it onto the victim, who was seriously injured in the process. You can see video of the crime here.

Prosecutors say that Wyse rented the car for the two men. Authorities say that Wyse was dating Travonn Johnson, one of the two men.

3. Wyse Was Dating Johnson, Who Police Say Used the Code Name ‘Taw Taw’ in Planning the Attack

Wyse is 25 years old and has an eight year old child. She is also dating Travonn Johnson, one of the alleged attackers in the case.

Authorities say that Wyse had watched surveillance video of the victim withdrawing money and then texted Johnson to alert him that the victim had withdrawn $75,000 from the bank and that she was heading back to her business. Police believe that Johnson then texted another man, Davis Mitchell, to pass the news along. They say that Johnson’s phone showed text messages from someone calling himself ‘Taw Taw,” which they believe was a code name for Johnson.

4. The Judge in the Case Set Bail at $75,000

Wyse appeared at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. She did not speak in court, but indicated that she would accept a court-appointed defense lawyer.

The defense argued that she should be treated leniently because this is her first offense. She has no previous criminal history, and she is the mother of an eight year old child. Prosecutors asked the judge at the preliminary hearing to set bail at $100,000 dollars because of the severity of the weapon used in the case. Bail was actually set at $75,000.

5. Police Are Searching for a Fourth Person Wanted in the Case

Authorities say that Johnson and Mitchell had an accomplice in the case. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told reporters that police are hunting for a fourth person in connection with the crime.

It is not clear how long Wyse has been involved with Johnson, or how well the suspects in the case knew each other. It is also not clear whether they have ever been accused of a similar crime before.