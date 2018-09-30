Anne Dickerson, John Dickerson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Dickerson is the co-host of CBS This Morning and the former host of Face the Nation. Dickerson was a long-time political correspondent for Slate Magazine and, before that, served as political reporter for Time Magazine.

He married Anne, nee McKehan, in 1995. Here’s what you need to know about Anne Dickerson:

1. She Recently Went Public With Her Experience of Sexual Assault

I want to share my experience on assault and memory in a thread: — Anne Dickerson (@adickerson) September 21, 2018

In September 2018, as Americans were absorbed in watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, many women started to come forward with their own experiences of sexual assault. Anne Dickerson decided to share her own experiences in a series of tweets on September 21. You can read that thread here.

Anne said that when she was just 22 and working at her first job after college, a senior banker at her firm shoved her up against a wall and tried to kiss her. They were on a business trip at the time. She wrote, “I felt helpless and furious and shocked. He was in his mid 30’s and married with three kids. I had thought work was a place you were safe. Yes, there was drinking.”

Anne said that the next day, he told her to keep quiet about the incident. She says she went to a lawyer, who told her that she couldn’t prove that anything had happened. She eventually left the firm, without reporting the incident.

2. She and John Both Graduated from the University of Virginia

Anne graduated from the University of Virginia in 1991. She later went to work for A-Pix Entertainment, and in 1993 she was appointed the head of business affairs for the company.

A-Pix Entertainment was an independent film distribution company based in New York City.

John Dickerson also graduated from the University of Virginia. He is two years older than Anne.

3. Her Business Specializes in Media Training and Message Development

In 2000, Dickerson founded the 15 Minutes Group, a company that specializes in media training, message development, and on-air talent training.

The 15 Minutes Group has a long list of high-profile clients, including Unicef, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Politico.

Prior to founding the 15 Minutes Group, Diskcerson worked as a producer for National Geographic Television, where she did field and post-production for the National Geographic Specials and worked as a writer and developer for children’s television.

4. She Grew Up in Tennessee

Anne’s father, Leonard B. McKeehan, is the owner and founder of a business called Tennessee Forms, which is a business forms company. Her mother, Betty McKeehan, worked as a realtor.

Anne grew up in Knoxville, Tennesse and still describes herself as being “partial to bourbon and BBQ.” She went to college at the University of Virginia and moved to New York City to work. She married John Dickerson at a ceremony in the Chapel at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1995, when she was 25 years old.

5. She & John Have Two Children

Anne and John have a son and daughter. John has written about how much of the parenting Anne had to shoulder when he was a political reporter and was absent for long stretches of time on the campaign trail. He has also written about his own struggle trying to reconnect with his kids after being away for work.

